'Tis the Season of Giving! Rest® Provides Nearly $750K in 2025 Community Donations

Innovative Bedding Brand Celebrates a Year of Social Impact

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guided by its mission to make quality sleep accessible to anyone, anywhere, Rest ®, the award-winning bedding brand has doubled down on their efforts to ensure that individuals and families facing hardship have the opportunity to achieve a good night's rest. Rest's 2025 product donations reached an estimated $750,000 in retail value across a range of different engagements with nonprofit organizations and emergency relief efforts.

"The social impact support that Rest has provided is not being viewed as a milestone, but rather a responsibility to the communities that we serve and beyond," said Andy Nguyen, CEO and Co-Founder of Rest®. "Quality sleep is a basic human need; our goal is to consistently show up for organizations doing life-changing work and provide comfort where it's needed most."

Building on that commitment, Rest® continued its longstanding collaboration with Lotus House , the largest women's homeless shelter in America. Rest donated nearly 4,000 units of products to the organization, which have been used to furnish bedding in the shelter, as well as to provide move-out packages for those transitioning out of the shelter.

In the face of disaster, when thousands of people lost their homes due to the LA wildfires, Rest® ramped up their giveback initiatives by partnering with global health and disaster relief organization Americares , and aligned with Rest® Sleep Advocate, Drew Barrymore on her Beautiful line, by providing bedding products for families and individuals displaced by the fires. Additionally, Rest® continued to support medical and health organizations nationwide with over 2,000 donations of bedding, reinforcing its focus on year-round, community-driven impact.

Looking ahead, Rest® plans to continue their social impact initiatives and remain a steady resource for organizations providing essential care. To learn more, please visit www.rest.com .

About Rest®

Rest® is a sleep brand redefining the path to personalized comfort—prioritizing well-being through innovation in form, function, and cooling technology. Known for its Evercool® collection, Rest® offers a range of science-backed products all designed to support temperature regulation and all-night comfort. Many of Rest's products are eligible for purchase using Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) and Health Savings Accounts (HSA). The brand has received widespread recognition, including Good Housekeeping's Best Bedding Awards for the Evercool® Cooling Comforter (2023, 2024, 2025), Apartment Therapy's Best List Awards (2023), Health Sleep Awards for the Evercool®+ Cooling Sheet Set (2025), and Oprah Daily's Sleep O-Wards for the Evercool® Cooling Pillow (2025). To learn more, please visit www.rest.com .

SOURCE Rest