Tis' the Season to be Spooky! CheapOair Shares their Favorite U.S. Haunted Houses

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween is only a few weeks away and whether you're flying, driving or staying local there's tons of spooky history to be found all over the United States. The travel team at CheapOair has picked a few of their favorite haunted haunts for brave travelers with an adventurous spirit.

The Lizzie Borden House – Fall River, MA

On August 4th, 1892 Andrew and Abby Borden were found brutally murdered with multiple axe wounds that left their bodies completely mutilated. Andrew's youngest child (and Abby's stepdaughter) Lizzie Borden was charged with homicide but later acquitted due to a lack of clear evidence. Despite this, rumors of her guilt lived on. The home is now a Bed and Breakfast where guests could the spend the night and maybe encounter one of its original residents.

Travel Advisory:

If traveling from a restricted state, you must quarantine for 14 days or produce a negative COVID-19 test result that has been administered up to 72-hours prior to your arrival in Massachusetts. States and territories exempt from this ordinance include Connecticut, District of Columbia, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, and Vermont.

The Winchester Mystery House

Located in San Jose, California, the sprawling mansion of Sarah Winchester tells the tragic tale of a woman's grief turned to madness. After losing both her infant daughter and husband William Winchester (of the affluent gun manufacturing family) only years apart she inherited millions of dollars. She used that money to create an endless maze of a home so that the spirits of her husband's "victims" (those shot using a Winchester gun) would never find her. As it stands now the mansion has seven stories, 161 rooms, 10,000 panes of glass, and 47 fireplaces.

Travel Advisory:

The house is open to tours and visitors. Please visit the California's official Travel Site for up to date information on COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The LaLaurie Mansion – New Orleans, LA

New Orleans is known for its paranormal activity and the LaLaurie Mansion is said to be most haunted home in America's spookiest city. Madame LaLaurie was a high society woman with penchant for violence. The mansion's attic became a torture chamber where she brutalized, mutilated, and killed dozens of slaves. After her the extent of her depravity was discovered she fled to France and her whereabouts were never discovered.

Please note this is a private residence and is not open to tours.

Travel Advisory:

Currently, there are no travel restrictions or quarantine requirements for travelers or individuals entering the state of Louisiana.

