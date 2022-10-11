Tis the Season to Celebrate! Maxine's Heavenly Releases Holiday Cookie Flavors

Perfect for gifts, parties, and seasonal celebrations

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cookies are an integral part of every holiday and every celebration, which is why Maxine's Heavenly , a Los Angeles-based manufacturer of clean ingredient cookies, is excited to announce the return of its seasonal holiday flavors which includes the company's Chocolate Peppermint Candy Cane, Pumpkin Pecan Spice, Gingerbread and Cinnamon Speculoos Crunch Cookies.

These wholesome, holiday-inclusive cookies are made with popular wintry spices to unlock those special holiday memories of joy, connection, and celebration that so many hold dear.

The Chocolate Peppermint Candy Cane Cookies are soft, fudgy chocolate cookies with visible oats, chocolate chips, crisp peppermint oil, and topped with crunchy all natural candy cane pieces for only 6 grams of sugar per serving.

Each of the company's cookies are Sweetened By Nature™ using unrefined and natural coconut sugar and dates, with clean ingredients one would find in their own kitchen.

Those of us with dietary restrictions have a shared experience of being served sub-far food at gatherings while everyone else enjoys the good stuff," said Maxine's Heavenly Co-Founder & CEO Robert Petrarca. "Rather than creating cookies to fill a certain dietary or marketing fad, our recipes were created to be intentionally inclusive to eliminate the need for separate desserts. And because they're so delicious, they can be enjoyed by the vegan, the sugar conscious, the Kosher observant, the gluten-free, and the picky eater alike, allowing individuals to come together and connect over great tasting cookies for virtually any celebration."

The vision of Maxine's Heavenly is to connect all people through delicious foods and remarkable moments, and these holiday cookies give customers the opportunity to do just that.

These flavors can be purchased together as a Holiday Bundle through the company's website for an MSRP of $29.99 or as a gift for $32.99 with reduced shipping included in the price. Consumers can also purchase the seasonal flavors individually for only $6.99.

For more information about Maxine's Heavenly and its homemade-style cookies, please follow the brand on social media or visit maxinesheavenly.com .

ABOUT MAXINE'S HEAVENLY: Maxine's Heavenly makes delicious, homemade-style cookies that are Sweetened By Nature™. Inspired by mom's beloved cookie recipe, Maxine's Heavenly was born out of a desire to make a cookie you could feel good about eating every day. To learn more, visit maxinesheavenly.com .

