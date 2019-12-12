'TIS THE SEASON TO SHOP TILL YOU DROP!
NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is one filled with delightful food, festive parties and lots of memory making with friends, family and loved ones. But the hustle and bustle of the season may lead to the last-minute realization that you still have loads of shopping to do! With so many people to shop for, finding the best fit for everyone can be a bit frazzling. Whether you're unsure of what to gift, on a budget or short on time, here are some gifts that are perfect for everyone on your list!
- HEAD OUT: This holiday season, ditch the boring gift and give an experience instead. Booking.com makes giving the gift of travel easy with millions of unique places to stay across every budget - from five-star hotels to villas, apartments, boats, tree-houses and more. Whether through the website or mobile app – enjoy access to over 196 million real and up-to-date reviews from guests who have stayed at the properties to ensure that the experience matches your expectations – no regifting happening here! Your recipients can stress less knowing Booking.com's in-house customer service team is there to help 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
- MUST-HAVE KITCHEN GADGET: The Innovia Paper Towel Dispenser is this holiday's hottest kitchen gadget! Just wave your hand, and paper towels are dispensed automatically, making kitchen clean-up quick and easy. By containing the unused sheets inside, this paper towel dispenser improves kitchen cleanliness by helping to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. With its sleek design, the dispenser adds a little "wow factor" to your kitchen decor.
- THINK BEYOND TOYS: Tis the season for fun and festive styles worth wrapping for all the kids in your family. OshKosh B'gosh is decked with the merry best gifts for all! From picture perfect outfits in denim, flannel, fair aisle and fur to stocking stuffers – they have thought of every wish this year and every OshKosh kid from sizes 3 month – 14.
- THE NECCESSITIES: While it's fun to get creative with holiday gift ideas, sometimes practical gifts are the best ones- like upgrading home appliances or gadgets to help with home upkeep. The POWERSERIES Extreme is the first vacuum on BLACK+DECKER's 20V MAX (maximum initial battery voltage measured without a workload is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18) removable battery platform which includes a wide range of Power Tools and Outdoor Products. The all new Triple Cleaning System allows for up to 75 percent better pick up on carpet compared to BLACK+DECKER HCUA525J, and the battery provides up to 55 minutes of runtime in low speed with brush bar turned off. Never stress about party cleanup again!
