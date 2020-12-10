'Tis the Season to Taste Nostalgic Flavor Favorites With Shots Box's Exclusive Limited Time Holiday Dessert Box

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shots Box, a Los Angeles, California-based liquor delivery company that offers carefully curated, small-batch, artisanal spirits, is adding a delicious spin to the season by sharing a variety of holiday-inspired liquors to enjoy.

Shots Box's exclusive holiday-themed curated liquor samples will transform your favorite classic dessert favorites from this special time of year into smooth and delectable shots that can be enjoyed with family and friends. But hurry, as the limited time offering is only available this holiday season.

"The holidays are such a festive time of year, and that's why we wanted to give our followers a chance to share in the magic of the tasting experience with nostalgic flavors of the holiday season," said J.C. Stock, Founder of Shots Box, "Especially now more than ever as we look for something familiar but also gives us something to be excited for in such an unprecedented year."

With the Holiday Dessert Shots Box, spirits enthusiasts can enjoy the most popular dessert liqueurs with flavors of coffee, almond, chocolate, nutmeg, cherry and more. Part of Shots Box's holiday-themed offering selection includes: Coffee Cream Liqueur and Huckleberry Sweet Cream Liqueur from Willie's Distillery in Montana and a Wasatch Blossom Tart Cherry Liqueur from New World Distillery in Utah.

Whether they're baked into a warm, delicious cookie or another decadent dessert, flavors like the richness of chocolate, the spiciness of cinnamon, the smoothness of peanut butter, the bite of peppermint, and the aroma of vanilla are synonymous with the holiday season, and this year, those flavors everyone loves will be infused into holiday shots thanks to Shots Box.

Recipients of the Holiday Box are also encouraged to try crafting classic holiday themed mixologist recipes such as a cranberry jingle juice with a favorite vodka or a sipping on a chocolate peanut butter liqueur over ice. Shots Box fans are encouraged to let the flavors and spices of the holidays soothe your palate and evoke all the holiday feels this special time of year brings.

Shots Box's beautifully curated, bi-monthly packages of artisanal spirits make the perfect gift for friends and family or an elegant indulgence.

Enjoy festive holiday desserts as shots this year with Shots Box.

About Shots Box

Shots Box is a bi-monthly subscription service that delivers an array of shot-sized craft distilled whiskeys curated by tastemakers to doorsteps across America. It is a new way to try spirits, discover favorites, and avoid paying top-shelf prices for full bottles of liquor that the consumer has not previously tasted. The service ships the subscriber 10 minis bi-monthly of the best whiskey samples.

