TISE reports record-equalling turnover for 2022

2022 financial year highlights at TISE

Record-equalling turnover of £10.0 million despite macro-economic headwinds

Profit fell 13.2% year on year but second highest on record at £4.1 million

Earnings per share of 145.6p; total of £8.0 million returned to shareholders in 2022

Second best year for new listings helped take total listings to record high at year-end

Continued focus in 2023 on strategy execution during Exchange's landmark 25th anniversary year

SAINT PETER PORT, Guernsey, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Stock Exchange (TISE) has announced record-equalling turnover for 2022 despite the challenging macro-economic environment.

The International Stock Exchange Group Limited (the Group) has released its latest Annual Report which shows revenues of £10.0 million that matched the record set in 2021, post-tax profit declined 13.2% but was still the second highest on record at £4.1 million and earnings per share were 145.6p during the financial year ended 31 December 2022.

During 2022 the Group paid a special dividend of £2.00 per share which, together with the ordinary dividends, equated to a total return of £8.0 million to shareholders in the year.

Anderson Whamond, Chair of the Group, said: "While adverse macro-economic conditions impaired trading during 2022, nevertheless we delivered our second-best year ever for new listings and profitability. Turnover matched the record set a year previously but profit after tax and basic earnings per share were impacted by the increased costs of doing business and a planned increase in expenditure to support the execution of our strategy to sustain future growth. We were pleased to return £8.0 million to shareholders during 2022 and, on behalf of the Board, I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and investment."

Cees Vermaas, CEO of the Group, said: "I am delighted that we achieved further growth in the breadth and depth of our market in 2022 despite the challenging macro-economic environment. This turbulence continues to inhibit new listings, but we have a plan in place that will enable us to mitigate the worst effects of the unsettled market conditions and capitalise on the opportunities which will emerge with the return of a more stable external environment. I look forward to further progressing our strategy to diversify and scale up the business in 2023 which, as our 25th anniversary year, promises to be a significant landmark both in the history and future of TISE."

A copy of the Annual Report is available here.

