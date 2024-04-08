TISE reports strong growth in new listings to begin 2024

ST PETER PORT, Guernsey, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Stock Exchange (TISE) has secured a very positive start to the year.

There were 228 newly listed securities on TISE during the first quarter of 2024, a 28.8% increase on the 177 securities listed during the equivalent period in 2023.

The new listings contributed to the total number of securities on TISE's Official List reaching 4,313 at 31 March 2024, which is an increase of 6.4% year on year and a record high in the history of the Exchange.

The total market value of all listed securities stood at more than £670 billion at the end of the quarter.

Cees Vermaas, CEO of TISE, said: "I am delighted with the strong performance of our public market during the first quarter of 2024. Global macro-economic conditions had subdued listing volumes across the European corporate bond markets during the last couple of years. Activity started to pick up towards the end of 2023 and this has continued during the opening months of this year as markets stabilised, funds began to deploy capital and refinancing requirements came more into focus. We are very pleased that allied to these improving market conditions, clients have continued to recognise our cost-efficient and expeditious service for the listing of bonds offered to institutional and professional investors."

During the quarter, there were 221 newly listed securities admitted to TISE's leading European professional bond market, the Qualified Investor Bond Market (QIBM).

TISE has maintained its market leading position across both private equity debt and high yield bonds, with 76 and 28 newly listed securities respectively.

TISE also continued to grow its reputation as a venue for securitisations, with 39 newly listed, while also adding to the 31 Collateralised Loan Obligations (CLOs) that were admitted to TISE during last year.

There were seven newly listed securities across TISE's equity market, including four UK Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), which means that TISE has continued to build its position as the second largest venue for listed UK REITs.

Mr Vermaas added: "This is a very positive start to the year and I think we have grounds to be optimistic for the rest of 2024. A continuation of this upward momentum in the markets will enable us to build on our strong start going forward."

