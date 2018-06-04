Tishman Announces Acquisition Of Three Orlando Select Hotel Properties By Affiliate Tishman Select Partners

"Adding these properties to our growing hotel portfolio continues our diversification of room offerings through our Tishman Select Partners affiliate," said Obaid Khan, Chief Financial Officer for Tishman. "Vacationing families and business travelers in Orlando depend on quality select service hotels when they come here and we are aiming to provide a truly best in class experience for both."

The acquisition of these properties add 400 total rooms to Tishman's hotel portfolio. Tishman and its affiliates, including Tishman Select Partners, have owned, managed, built or advised on more than 80,000 hotel rooms. Nearly 6,000 of those are select service category rooms. Tishman Select Partners was established to manage the acquisition and development of Tishman's investments in the select service asset class. In addition to this group of properties, TSP is developing and will own a 336 room select service Aloft hotel in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood scheduled to open later this year.

Today's acquisition includes:

Homewood Suites Orlando Theme Parks was built in 2017 and totals 133 rooms. It is conveniently located near both the Orange County Convention Center and Sea World Orlando, at 6940 Westwood Boulevard.





Homewood Suites Lake Buena Vista totals 130 rooms, just 2.5 miles from Disney Springs at 11428 Palm Parkway.





totals 130 rooms, just 2.5 miles from Disney Springs at 11428 Palm Parkway. Hilton Garden Inn Lake Buena Vista totals 137 rooms, adjacent to Homewood Suites Lake Buena Vista.

About Tishman:

Tishman is a vertically integrated real estate owner, developer, operator and advisor. With roots dating back to 1898, Tishman is comprised of a diversified staff of experienced real estate, financial and hotel management specialists, and is complemented by a technical staff of architects, engineers and construction management professionals.

Over the last 30 years, Tishman has owned and developed roughly 10 million sq. ft. for its own account and has sourced and structured over $8.0 billion of debt and equity for its projects. Further, Tishman has developed, managed and advised on more than 35 million sq. ft. of all types of real estate – including hospitality, retail, residential and office.

