Tishman Speyer Avoids Nearly 18 Metric Tons of CO2 Through Five Hours of Demand Response Participation

BALTIMORE and OAKLAND CITY, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tishman Speyer, a leading real estate owner and developer, avoided nearly 18 metric tons of CO 2 emissions from five hours of demand response (DR) participation, according to a new marginal emissions reduction analysis announced today from leading, national energy solutions provider CPower Energy Management (CPower) and environmental tech nonprofit WattTime. This is equivalent to avoiding the emissions from 44,484 miles driven by the average passenger vehicle or consuming 1,992 gallons of gasoline.

CPower and WattTime partnered to help commercial and industrial organizations evaluate and strengthen the emissions-reduction benefits of CPower's DR solutions. CPower works with its customer Tishman Speyer in the NYISO, PJM, and ISO-NE energy markets to help maximize the value of its distributed energy resource assets.

"Understanding real estate's role in combating climate change, expeditious investments are being made to reduce building emissions across the globe. At Tishman, we have committed to being operationally carbon emission net-zero by 2050," said Jonathan Flaherty, Global Head of Sustainability and Building Technology Innovation, Tishman Speyer. "There are many factors at play when it comes to sustainability. We have always recognized the value of demand response and energy efficiency as a net energy cost reduction and as critical to grid reliability, and CPower and WattTime analysis shows how participation directly impacts carbon emissions. It's a significant tool for us as we work to contribute and quantify efforts toward more sustainable, reliable and cost-effective energy for the communities we serve."

"This analysis highlights there are environmental benefits of shifting load. This avoidance of carbon stemmed from demand response programs supporting the grid when it needs energy the most. There may be substantial additional reductions if optimized for emissions, particularly as peak renewable generation and DER deployments grow," said Mathew Sachs, senior vice president, Strategy and Business Development, CPower. "The industry has accepted that demand response can achieve repeatable revenue streams, but we are seeing a shift as customers and the industry at large are demanding more quantifiable data towards meeting sustainability goals. We see analysis like this being a valuable contribution in creating a cleaner energy future for us all."

"WattTime's work with CPower and Tishman on this analysis further highlights the increasing interest and prioritization of driving environmental impact by leading organizations," said Laura Corso, managing director, Partnerships, WattTime. "The potential to deliver greater impact that results in real-time emissions reductions is possible today by incorporating an emissions signal into optimization strategies. We're extremely excited to work with these organizations to better understand what those reductions can be and move toward enabling the ability to achieve them while continuing to fulfill grid and economic needs."

In 2020, CPower customers curtailed their grid demand to avoid nearly 7,000 metric tons CO 2 on average for demand response events. This is equivalent to eliminating the greenhouse gas emissions associated with more than 7 million pounds of coal burned.

About CPower Energy Management

CPower Energy Management is a leading, national energy solutions provider guiding customers towards a clean and dependable energy future. We maximize the value of our customers' electricity loads, facility assets and distributed energy resources. With more than two decades of experience, we've grown to offer more than 50 local energy programs partnering with grid operators and utilities to more than 11,000 sites, delivering approximately 7,000 metric tons of CO2 reductions in 2020 alone. Our presence across North America allows us to manage more than 4.3 GW of customer capacity and provide energy to the grid when it's needed most. CPower is based in Baltimore, Maryland and is owned by LS Power, a development, investment and operating company focused on the power and energy infrastructure sector. For more information, visit: www.cpowerenergymanagement.com.

About WattTime

WattTime is an environmental tech nonprofit that empowers all people, companies, policymakers, and countries to slash emissions and choose cleaner energy. Founded by UC Berkeley researchers and now a subsidiary of RMI, we develop data-driven tools and policies that increase environmental and social good. We invented Automated Emissions Reduction (AER), software that allows IoT devices like smart thermostats and electric vehicles as well as entire buildings to effortlessly and automatically run on cleaner energy. We popularized emissionality, a technique to achieve greater avoided emissions through better siting of new renewable energy projects. And we co-founded the global Climate TRACE coalition, which harnesses remote sensing and software intelligence to monitor human-caused GHG emissions in near real time, bringing transparency and accessibility to global emissions. During the energy transition from a fossil-fueled past to a zero-carbon future, WattTime 'bends the curve' of emissions reductions to realize deeper, faster benefits for people and planet.

SOURCE CPower Energy Management

Related Links

http://www.cpowerenergymanagement.com

