Tishman Speyer chooses LeasePilot for Streamlining Lease Process

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LeasePilot, the leading lease automation software provider for commercial real estate companies, today announced that Tishman Speyer has adopted the company's software platform to draft, negotiate, and revise commercial lease agreements at selected flagship properties.

"We're incredibly excited to work with one of the world's leading commercial real estate owners," says Gabriel Safar, CEO at LeasePilot. "Tishman Speyer is embracing tech-based solutions to solve latent industry problems with an enthusiasm that's rarely seen in commercial real estate. Their Innovation Group is setting the bar for the rest of the industry."

LeasePilot uses context-aware automation to draft and revise commercial leases, helping CRE leasing teams accelerate the time it takes to close leases while streamlining data handoffs between CRM and ERP platforms. LeasePilot incorporates an innovative approach to managing underlying lease data with document workflows that allow legal teams to interact in the same manner they would with traditional text documents.

About LeasePilot

LeasePilot's mission is to eliminate the need for antiquated paper documents and to transform commercial real estate leasing by pairing innovative digital technology with tried-and-true legal industry standards, streamlining and optimizing business processes to fill vacant space faster. In 2019, the company is on track to more than double platform transaction activity and nearly triple revenue. Notable customers include JBG Smith, Kite Realty Group and Oxford Properties. Visit LeasePilot at www.leasepilot.co.

