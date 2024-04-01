Tishman Speyer Earns Tenth Consecutive ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Designation

Tishman Speyer's Commitment to Protecting the Environment Garners

ENERGY STAR's Sustained Excellence Award, Its Highest Honor

NEW YORK, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tishman Speyer today announced it has received the 2024 ENERGY STAR Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Tishman Speyer was also named Partner of the Year for the tenth consecutive time.

The highest honor among ENERGY STAR Awards, the Sustained Excellence Award is presented to partners that have already received the organization's Partner of the Year recognition for a minimum of two consecutive years and have gone above and beyond the criteria needed to qualify for recognition.

"We are proud to be recognized by ENERGY STAR as a leader in sustainability and energy efficiency for the tenth consecutive year," said Julie Lurie, Senior Managing Director and Chair of Tishman Speyer's global ESG Committee.

Added Jonathan Flaherty, Managing Director, Global Head of Sustainability and Building Technologies, "Our decade-long partnership with ENERGY STAR has led to a wealth of innovation and collaboration between Tishman Speyer, the EPA, and the broader commercial real estate industry. ENERGY STAR has been an invaluable tool on our energy efficiency and decarbonization journey and we look forward to the next decade together."

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to energy efficiency and the transition to a clean energy economy. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts have saved more than 5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity over the past 30 years. Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners.

According to ENERGY STAR, Tishman Speyer has maintained a robust energy management platform across its entire portfolio and has implemented new training programs that leverage ENERGY STAR tools and resources.

Key recent accomplishments include:

Benchmarking 100% of its U.S. properties in ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager.





Creating an asset specific net zero carbon pathway model that will be used to inform mechanical and operational changes that the firm will utilize to achieve operational net zero carbon.





Maintaining an operations-focused energy efficiency training program for all building engineering teams, with a goal of developing new efficiency and conservation efforts and better understanding of how operational changes can impact ENERGY STAR scores.





Collaborating with customers to maximize energy efficiency efforts in leased spaces and incorporating green leasing language in our standard lease forms across the U.S. portfolio.



Spurring energy innovations with ConEdison in New York City by proposing a Utility Thermal Energy Network pilot project for Midtown Manhattan anchored by Rockefeller Center.

To learn more about Tishman Speyer's commitment to sustainability and ESG, please visit https://www.tishmanspeyer.com/stories/sustainable-by-design.

About Tishman Speyer (tishmanspeyer.com)

Tishman Speyer is a leading owner, developer, operator and investment manager of first-class real estate in 36 key markets across the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Our portfolio spans market rate and affordable residential communities, premier office properties and retail spaces, industrial facilities, and mixed-use campuses. We create state-of-the-art life science centers through our Breakthrough Properties joint venture, and foster innovation through our strategic proptech investments. With global vision, on-the-ground expertise and a personalized approach, we are unparalleled in our ability to foster innovation, quickly adapt to global and local trends and proactively anticipate our customers' evolving needs. By focusing on health and wellness, enlightened placemaking and customer-focused initiatives such as our tenant amenities platform, ZO, and our flexible space and co-working brand, Studio, we tend not just to our physical buildings, but to the people who inhabit them on a daily basis. Since our inception in 1978, Tishman Speyer has acquired, developed, and operated 533 properties, totaling 223 million square feet, with a combined value of over $129 billion (U.S.). Our current portfolio includes such iconic assets as Rockefeller Center in New York City, The Springs in Shanghai, TaunusTurm in Frankfurt and the Mission Rock neighborhood currently being realized in San Francisco.

