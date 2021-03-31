Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing on or about April 5, 2021

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (Nasdaq: TSIBU) (the "Company") announced that holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 30,000,000 units, which closed on February 17, 2021, may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the units commencing on or about April 5, 2021. Any units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "TSIBU", and each of the shares of Class A common stock and warrants will separately trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "TSIB" and "TSIBW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

The initial public offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the prospectus may be obtained from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or email: [email protected]; or Allen & Company LLC, 711 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10022, Attn: Prospectus Department, telephone: (212) 339-2220, or email: [email protected].

A registration statement relating to the securities was filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II, a Delaware corporation, is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The sponsor of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II is Tishman Speyer Innovation Sponsor II, L.L.C., an affiliate of Tishman Speyer Properties, L.P. ("Tishman Speyer"), a leading owner, developer, operator and investment manager of first-class real estate in 28 key markets across the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With global vision, on-the-ground expertise and a personalized approach, Tishman Speyer is able to foster innovation, quickly adapt to global and local trends and proactively anticipate its customers' evolving needs. By focusing on health and wellness, enlightened placemaking and customer-focused initiatives such as its tenant amenities platform, ZO., and its flexible space and co-working brand, Studio, Tishman Speyer tends not just to its physical buildings, but to the people who inhabit them on a daily basis.

