TISHMAN SPEYER TO BUILD MAJOR DATA CENTER CAMPUS IN FRANKFURT AS AI DRIVES DEMAND FOR SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED COMPUTING POWER

Mainova WebHouse signs option to join the project as JV partner

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tishman Speyer ("Tishman Speyer" or "the firm"), one of the world's leading international developers, owners, operators and asset managers of prime real estate, announces the signing of a definitive agreement with SAMSON AG to acquire a 75,000 sqm prime location in Frankfurt for the development of a major new sustainable data center facility and urban industrial and logistics hub. This will be Tishman Speyer's first industrial development in Europe, building on the strength of its portfolio in the United States. The all-new mixed-use campus will be located close to both the city's Central Business District and to one of Frankfurt's largest data center clusters.

Tishman Speyer has also signed an agreement with Mainova WebHouse GmbH, a subsidiary of the energy supplier Mainova AG and an experienced data center developer and operator, focused on the Frankfurt market, under which Mainova WebHouse has an option to become the firm's joint venture partner in this important project.

The firm has previously identified data centers as one of the most attractive sectors for the ongoing diversification of its business portfolio and securing this rare opportunity in Frankfurt, home to one of the world's busiest internet exchange points (DE-CIX), is its first major move into the sector. The proposed data center campus comprises an initial c. 32 MW of IT-load, with an eventual full build-out capacity of up to c. 70 MW of IT-load in this fast-growing market where there continues to be high demand from hyperscaler clients for new capacity, particularly for centrally located sites.

This prime location – situated in the Frankfurt Osthafen area – has been acquired from SAMSON, a leading global supplier of valves, actuators and intelligent flow control systems, which is in the process of moving its headquarters and operations to a new location in Offenbach. The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. With this agreement, SAMSON has achieved its objective of selling this large site to a party with a cohesive masterplan for the entire site, working in close collaboration with the city of Frankfurt. This follows exclusive negotiations with Tishman Speyer that have been under way since January 2023. Tishman Speyer was considered an ideal acquirer given its deep local knowledge – the firm has been present in Germany for over 35 years - and its first-class track record delivering state-of-the-art large scale, complex commercial development projects.

In addition to the core data center development, the project masterplan also includes a light industrial element with multiple buildings including a self-storage facility and craftsmen's yards. Frankfurt and the wider Rhine-Main region are currently experiencing a severe shortage of new light industrial space with additional space in high demand notably from logistics and retail sector clients. This site has the added attraction of its proximity to Frankfurt city center also in respect of this light industrial and last mile logistics sub-project.

Florian Reiff, Managing Director of Tishman Speyer's business in Germany said: "The successful outcome of our discussions with SAMSON for the future of this exceptional site opens the way for this major new development of a highly sustainable data center and light industrial campus. I'd like to thank our partners at Mainova WebHouse and SAMSON for sharing our vision for this important project in a prime urban setting in support of Frankfurt's continued vibrancy."

Rob Speyer, CEO of Tishman Speyer said: "We're excited to partner with Mainova WebHouse as we enter the data center space. This project aims to bring new capacity online just as the computing power requirements of AI need it most. This is a model transaction for future investments we look to make in this growing sector."

Oliver Schiebel, CEO of Mainova WebHouse said: "We are looking forward to this joint opportunity of bringing sustainable data centers to a location where they are needed most. Our most sustainable design which already exceeds all the requirements of the latest renewable energy act will be taken to the next level at this location, delivering significant waste heat capacity to Mainova's district heating grid, for the people and businesses in the east of Frankfurt to benefit from carbon neutral district heat."

Dr. Dominic Deller, member of the Executive Board and CFO of SAMSON, said: "The sale of this second major part of our historic site in Frankfurt is another important milestone in the transformation of our company. We are pleased that the site was sold to a long-established Frankfurt company that will be working closely with the city of Frankfurt to retain jobs in Frankfurt's East harbour district by investing in future technologies that are essential for the digitalization of the German economy."

Tishman Speyer's investment in this landmark data center campus project will be made by its European TSEV IX value-add fund.

Tishman Speyer was advised by Clifford Chance, Samson was advised by bhp Bögner Hensel & Partner and Mainova WebHouse was advised by Latham Watkins LLP.

About Tishman Speyer (tishmanspeyer.com)

Tishman Speyer is a leading owner, developer, operator and investment manager of first-class real estate in 35 key markets across the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Our portfolio spans market rate and affordable residential communities, premier office properties and retail spaces, industrial facilities, and mixed-use campuses. We create state-of-the-art life science centers through our Breakthrough Properties joint venture, and foster innovation through our strategic proptech investments. With global vision, on-the-ground expertise and a personalized approach, we are unparalleled in our ability to foster innovation, quickly adapt to global and local trends and proactively anticipate our customers' evolving needs. By focusing on health and wellness, enlightened placemaking and customer-focused initiatives such as our tenant amenities platform, ZO, and our flexible space and co-working brand, Studio, we tend not just to our physical buildings, but to the people who inhabit them on a daily basis. Since our inception in 1978, Tishman Speyer has acquired, developed, and operated 556 properties, totaling 225 million square feet, with a combined value of over $128 billion (U.S.). Our current portfolio includes such iconic assets as Rockefeller Center in New York City, The Springs in Shanghai, TaunusTurm in Frankfurt and the Mission Rock neighborhood currently being realized in San Francisco.

About Mainova WebHouse GmbH

Mainova WebHouse, which was founded in 2020, specializes in the planning, construction and operation of particularly sustainable data centers. A design optimized for the Frankfurt market and its climate allows for a particularly space- and energy-efficient construction. Mainova WebHouse places a strong emphasis on the extraction of waste heat to provide CO²-neutral heating of the surrounding area and to make a measurable contribution to the process of energy transition.

SOURCE Tishman Speyer