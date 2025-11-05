AED 1.2 Billion Development Marks Pininfarina's Architectural Debut in Ras Al Khaimah

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tissoli, a real estate and investment collective dedicated to crafting world-class spaces, has launched its flagship project, Palazzo Tissoli — a signature development designed and branded by the iconic Italian design house, Pininfarina. Valued at AED 1.2 billion, the project will rise on Al Marjan Island, marking Pininfarina's first architectural venture in Ras Al Khaimah and redefining branded luxury living in the UAE.

Tissoli Luxury Developers and Pininfarina Announce the Launch of Palazzo Tissoli on Al Marjan Island

The residential landmark blends Italian heritage with Arabian Gulf living. Positioned along Al Marjan Island's most coveted stretch, Palazzo Tissoli will feature furnished studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, and duplex corner units offering sweeping coastal views. With studio residences starting from AED 1.1 million, the development brings Pininfarina-crafted luxury to discerning homeowners.

Pininfarina's debut in Ras Al Khaimah draws inspiration from dunes, mangroves, and sea waves framed by the Hajar Mountains. With over 1,950 projects across the globe, the design house's philosophy remains constant: design must perform as beautifully as it appears.

"Palazzo Tissoli arrives at a transformative moment for Al Marjan Island and Ras Al Khaimah," said Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan. "By bringing this level of design excellence to our shores, we are enhancing the island's landscape and accelerating RAK's emergence as a global hub for inspired living and investment."

Pooja Rathore, COO of Tissoli, added, "At Tissoli, we develop masterpieces that celebrate life through curated experiences. Palazzo Tissoli is our answer to what happens when Italian design masters are given a canvas on the Arabian Gulf every material and blueprint tells a story."

Residents will enjoy resort-inspired amenities, including a 24-hour Café, Skyline Lounge, Casa del Sigaro, Serenity Spa, Vitality and Yoga Studios, Cinema Palazzo, Kids' Splash Park, and children's play area. Additional highlights include lagoon pools, a running track, micro-gardens, co-working and retail spaces, and a rooftop infinity pool overlooking the Arabian Gulf.

Fabio Calorio, Senior Vice President at Pininfarina, said, "For over 95 years, Pininfarina has pursued the perfect balance between beauty and performance. Palazzo Tissoli brings that heritage to Ras Al Khaimah for the first time."

Situated minutes from Al Marjan Island's emerging leisure corridor, Palazzo Tissoli embodies branded living reimagined a collaboration between place, purpose, designer, and destination.

