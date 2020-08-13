Tissue Diagnostics Market To Reach USD 5.02 Billion By 2027 | Reports And Data

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Tissue Diagnostic Market is expected to reach USD 5.02 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Tissue diagnostics is the process of removing the tissues and staining it for the diagnosis of diseases, particularly cancer. Recently, there have been novel technological advancements in the network-based medicine, which allows for detection, visualization, and monitoring of conditions in a more effective way, which would result in better treatment of the diseases.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3411

The growing prevalence of cancer is a significant factor in driving the market growth. Cancer has a significant impact on global society, including the U.S. Detection of cancer at an early stage significantly increases the chances 0f survival. Creating awareness to encourage early diagnosis and screening are the crucial steps responsible for early detection of cancer. Identifying likely warning symptoms of cancer and taking rapid measures is necessary for early diagnosis. Greater awareness of probable symptoms of cancer amongst physicians, nurses, and other healthcare providers, in addition to the general public, would positively impact the survival rate and hence would be instrumental in increasing the market demand.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As economies across the globe are experiencing the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, organizations are suffering losses, among various other challenges. Nevertheless, firms in the pharmaceutical industry are of immense importance in combatting the pandemic and are witnessing positive growth in the contagious disease landscape with the race for treatment approval therapy gaining momentum. Tissue diagnostics finds usage in detecting the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in the tissues of patients and hence is gaining significant traction in the market.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below:

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/tissue-diagnostics-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

By type, diagnostics kits held a substantial market share in 2019, owing to the offering of ease and convenience of use. There are various diagnostic kits available in the market, some of which provide an instant result, whereas others as collection devices for tissue specimens, which need to be sent to laboratories for further processing.

By technology, in situ hybridization held the second-largest market share in 2019. There are many advantages of in situ hybridization comprising the application to frozen tissues, as well as its usage in combination with immunohistochemistry for the identification protein, along with mRNA.

By application, prostate cancer is likely to grow at a rate of 5.9% in the forecast period. According to the American Cancer Society, men aged 65 years or older have around 66.0% higher risk of suffering from the disease. Also, prostate cancer holds the second spot among the cancer diseases responsible for the death of men in America.

By end-user, the pharmaceutical organization is likely to grow at a rate of 6.5% in the forecast period 2019, owing to an extensive application of tissue diagnostic in the process of drug development and several other analytical procedures.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 7.3% in the forecast period. The high growth of the APAC region is attributed to the growing prevalence of target conditions, growth of the pharmaceutical industry, and a surge in R&D activities the diagnostic procedures, among others.

region is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 7.3% in the forecast period. The high growth of the APAC region is attributed to the growing prevalence of target conditions, growth of the pharmaceutical industry, and a surge in R&D activities the diagnostic procedures, among others. Key participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Agilent Technologies, Abbott, Roche, Merck KGaA, Biogenex, Hologic Inc., and Abcam, among others.

In May 2020 , Agilent Technologies Inc. Visiopharm made an announcement about the signing of a co-agreement for end-to-end standardization and quality of tissue diagnostics and cater to the growing requirements of pathology labs globally.

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3411

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global tissue diagnostics market on the basis of type, technology, application, end-user, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Diagnostic Kits

Antibodies

Slide Training System

Tissue Processing System

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Immunohistochemistry

In Situ Hybridization

Digital Pathology & Workflow

Primary & Special Training

Anatomic Pathology

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Breast Cancer

Lymphoma

Prostate Cancer

Non-Small Lung Cancer

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Research Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Organizations

Contract Research Organizations

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Benelux



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

Browse more similar reports on Diagnostics category by Reports And Data

In-Vitro Toxicology/Toxicity Testing Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/in-vitro-toxicology-toxicity-testing-market



https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/in-vitro-toxicology-toxicity-testing-market Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cervical-cancer-diagnostic-market



https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cervical-cancer-diagnostic-market Paper Diagnostics Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/paper-diagnostics-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

SOURCE Reports And Data