Tissue Engineering and Regeneration Market to grow by USD 21.27 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 47% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tissue engineering and regeneration market is expected to grow by USD 21.27 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 14.93% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by material (synthetic, biologic, and genetically modified), application (orthopedic, musculoskeletal and spine, dermatology, neurology, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 47% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the largest contributors to the market in the region due to the presence of various companies such as Smith and Nephew and RTI Surgical. These suppliers also spend huge amounts of money on R&D and launch new products that, once approved, can be used commercially. In addition, increasing healthcare costs and increasing end-user awareness of tissue engineering and regenerative products are contributing to the further growth of the regional market. In addition, the Regenerative Medicine Promotion Act of 2014 supports the development of regenerative medicine through increased funding for R&D and rapid approval of safe and effective products. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tissue Engineering and Regeneration Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

3M Co., AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., B.Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., CO.DON GmbH, Cook Group Inc., Integra Lifesciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic Plc, Organogenesis Holdings Inc., PLUS THERAPEUTICS Inc., REPROCELL Inc., RTI Surgical Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Tissue Regenix Group Plc, Vericel Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

3M Co. - The company offers tissue engineering and regeneration products such as the 3M Veraflo Cleanse Choice Complete Dressing Kit and 3M Smart Instil for Veraflo Therapy.

Tissue Engineering And Regeneration Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by material (synthetic, biologic, and genetically modified), application (orthopedic, musculoskeletal and spine, dermatology, neurology, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the synthetic segment will be significant during the forecast period. The use of synthetic components and materials is made up of scaffolds, polymers, hydrogels, or nanomaterials. They have a lot of advantages, such as the ability to regulate properties, customize structure, and decrease the risk of immunotoxicity.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Tissue Engineering And Regeneration Market: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Rising adoption of tissue scaffolds

Increasing initiatives and support from public and private healthcare organizations for cell-based tissue engineering research

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is a key factor driving market growth. The increasing detection of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disease (CVD) as well as modern treatment options, have increased the need for cell therapy. Health systems are innovating globally with new treatments to combat chronic diseases, including tissue engineering and regenerative technology. It is estimated that 6 million people in the US will suffer from chronic injuries each year, which poses significant challenges for medical professionals and the healthcare system, as these conditions require hospitalization and long-term treatment. The result has been massive R&D activity and increased application of tissue engineering and regenerative approaches to treatment. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this tissue engineering and regeneration market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the tissue engineering and regeneration market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the tissue engineering and regeneration market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of tissue engineering and regeneration market companies.

