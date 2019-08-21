Tissue Genesis' Icellator® X Delivers Results in First Clinical Application

The patients received stem cell therapy at the Okyanos clinic for conditions such as Parkinson's disease, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis. In each case, Icellator X derived more than 100 million regenerative cells from the patients' own adipose or fat tissue obtained through liposuction to treat their conditions. This higher yield of cells is important as it has the potential to produce more reliable and reproducible results for patients.

"Launching this next generation device marks a major milestone for our company," said Ben Chlebina, General Manager, Tissue Genesis. "We are now focusing on expanding the Icellator X into our clinical programs across the United States, as well as launching of our clinical and commercial efforts globally."

The Icellator X features a user-friendly touchscreen interface that is adaptable to multiple languages. With its single-use disposable treatment kit to ensure sterility and a patient's own fat tissue, it generates an enzyme-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) therapeutic product through a process which takes approximately one hour.

"The Tissue Genesis team designed the Icellator X to become the gold standard in automated stem cell isolation," said Dr. Rolf Wolters, Director of Product Management, Tissue Genesis. "We incorporated advanced hardware and software technologies to significantly boost Icellator X's performance over our first-generation, industry-leading Icellator model."

Patients at the Okyanos clinic received treatments from Icellator X machines on site. More patients are scheduled for treatment at the clinic using the Icellator X in the coming weeks.

"Our clinical team at Okyanos found the Icellator X to be simple to use and highly efficient," said Dr. Vincent Burton, President, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Anesthesiologist, Okyanos Center for Regenerative Medicine. "The high yield of target cells is extraordinary and will ultimately deliver better outcomes for our patients who suffer with neurologic, orthopedic and autoimmune conditions."

Tissue Genesis is a Houston-based company providing enzyme-derived autologous cell therapy processing solutions using high-performance, point-of-care technology to extract adult stem cells from adipose tissue.

About Tissue Genesis

Tissue Genesis, LLC offers best-in-class, clinical-grade cell therapy solutions. Its state-of-the-art Icellator® X is a high-performance, point-of-care device that efficiently extracts adult stem cells from a small sample of autologous adipose tissue in a fully enclosed and automated process. Manufactured under cGMP to the highest ISO 13485 and FDA standards, the Icellator® product line requires no human intervention after initial setup and within approximately one hour, provides yields of stromal vascular fraction that is sufficiently pure to allow for intravenous infusion. Founded in 2001, Tissue Genesis is dedicated to accelerating life sciences through novel therapeutics and commercial innovations. Tissue Genesis' original Icellator® is approved for use by medical regulatory authorities in South Korea, the Ukraine and the Bahamas, with ongoing FDA-cleared trials for multiple indications of chronic disease. For more information, visit www.tissuegenesis.com.

