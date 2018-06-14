Tissue Paper Industry Professionals from Four Continents to Convene at Tissue World Istanbul

Istanbul holds a strategic importance in tissue industry, being at the crossroads of an important regional business network and is recognized as the most comprehensive tissue exhibition in the region covering the Middle East, Middle Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe, Russia and Turkic Republics.

Organized biennially since 2014, Tissue World Istanbul has welcomed more than 1600 industrial professionals from 65 countries in 2016, proving its regional power. UBM is primed for moving one jump ahead of its current achievement. The hygienic non-woven machinery suppliers will also be welcomed to the fair this year to enable exhibitors and visitors improve their business networks and opportunities.

In this context, retail industry representatives, logistics companies, tissue suppliers, consulting firms, non-woven producers, related civil society organisations and public authorities will meet at Tissue World Istanbul 2018.

Tissue World Istanbul is of critical importance to Turkey

Esin Aslihan, UBM Istanbul Brand Director mentioned that the primary goal of Tissue World Istanbul is to serve the development of tissue industry in the region and added: "Turkish tissue industry, which has achieved to grow with new investments each year and increased the rate of employment, accomplished to boost exports at one and a half rate in the last 7 years. We aim at serving the development of both our industry and country in support with new business opportunities and a wider business network brought by this successful trade show. This year, the non-woven machinery manufacturers will also be exhibiting on the show floor. By doing this, we are getting prepared to unite leaders and decision makers of the industry with 360 degrees of coverage and we are inviting all industrial representatives to discover the ways to move our industry much further.

Lutfi Aydin, Production Director, Hayat Kimya Global Tissues commented about Tissue World Istanbul as follows: "As one of the globalizing players of FMCG, we continue our investments without slowing down with around 8.000 employees in 9 countries and 12 brands in categories of hygiene, home care products and tissues.

Hayat Kimya started its tissue production in Turkey 12 years ago and now became the largest tissue producer in the Middle East, Eastern European and Africa with its well-known brands Papia, Familia, Teno and Focus.

Tissue World Fair units tissue manufacturers and industrial professionals to help us discuss with all our stakeholders, introduce our innovations and technologies and prepare grounds for inspiringly new cooperation. We pride ourselves on being among the main sponsors of Tissue World Istanbul, as the largest tissue producer in the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Africa."

Industry leader Eczacıbaşı Consumer Products to introduce new products at Tissue World Istanbul

Embodying many forerunner brands in categories of tissue papers, baby care, self-care, household care and non-household products, Eczacıbaşı Consumer Products supports Tissue World Istanbul as one of its main sponsors. Defining its vision to become a powerful regional player with its self-hygiene brands, Eczacıbaşı Consumer Products is mainly focused on new target markets including Caucasia and the Middle East in addition to the Balkans, Eastern Europe, Middle East and North Africa.

In this context, the company will introduce its newest products at Tissue World Istanbul including Selpak Deluxe Cotton-Added toilet papers in the upper segment, Bamboo-Added towels and Selpak Comfort product range in middle segment in addition to semi-finished product portfolio on a wide range. V-folded toilet papers under Selpak Professional brand, focused on non-household use, and Sensor Towels included in recyclable product portfolio with specially designed dispenser will also debut at the fair.

Lila Paper Group again taking its place between exhibitors and sponsors

Alp Ogucu, Managing Director, Lila Group highlights that Tissue World Istanbul is ready to meet industrial expectations and continues: "We are proud to be the sponsor of Tissue World Istanbul which covers not only tissue paper producers but also raw material supports to meet a vital demand of the industry. Lila Paper also exports to 68 countries and therefore, one of the main reasons we took our place in this platform is that Tissue World Istanbul addresses our target markets including the Middle East, Middle Asia and Africa. The conference also casts light upon the future of industry as a platform where industrial developments are discussed. This year, we will bring critical topics to the table including possible bottleneck in raw material resources due to global warming and climate change as well as industrial capital development at Tissue World Istanbul, which we expect to meet our demands".

About Tissue World

Tissue World is the leading global event series serving the tissue industry worldwide since 1993. With events in Istanbul, Milan, Miami and São Paulo, it offers an integrated and intertwined platform consisting of exhibitions, conferences and a magazine providing an unmatched offline and online meeting place to do business, exchange ideas and learn, all year round.

About UBM

UBM is one of the largest fair organization companies of the world organizing around 400 fairs on average per year with more than 3.750 employees in more than 20 countries. UBM EMEA Istanbul, under the framework of UBM, organizes international fairs of Eurasian and Turkish markets basing on its knowledge and UBM's global experience of more than 30 years. Market leading fairs of UBM EMEA Istanbul are: Alleather IDF the Leather Exhibition of Istanbul, CBME Children Baby Maternity Expo, CPhI Middle East & Africa Pharmaceutical Ingredients Fair Istanbul, Expomaritt Marine Industry Fair, Fi Food Ingredients Fair Istanbul, Growtech Eurasia Greenhouse Agricultural Technologies Fair, ISSA Interclean Industrial Cleaning Fair Istanbul, Intertraffic Traffic Technologies and Equipment Fair Istanbul, Istanbul Kids Fashion Baby and Kids Fashion Fair, IstanbulLight Lightning Exhibition, Tissue World Istanbul Tissue Paper Industry Fair. www.ubmistanbul.com

