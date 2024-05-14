Tissue Paper Market size is set to grow by USD 29.39 bn from 2024-2028, increasing concerns about health and hygiene in developing economies to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tissue paper market size is estimated to grow by USD 29.39 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 5.82% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download Free sample report in a minutes

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tissue Paper Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Commercial and Residential), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and supermarkets, Convenience stores, Online retail, and Drug and pharmacy stores), Product (Toilet paper, Facial tissue, Paper towel, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled American Paper Converting Inc., Asia Pulp and Paper APP Sinar Mas., Carmen Tissues SAE, Cascades Inc., Clearwater Paper Corp., Good Goods Pty Ltd, JUKEBOXPRINT.COM INC., Kimberly Clark Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Kruger Inc., MPI Papermills Inc., Paper Mart, Resolute Forest Products Inc., The Cheeky Panda, The Procter and Gamble Co., The SCA Group LLC, Unicharm Corp., Unilever PLC, METSA GROUP, Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Empresas CMPC S.A., Sofidel Group, and Amazon.com Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global tissue paper market is experiencing a surge in online sales due to vendors offering discounts as marketing tools. Small and local vendors reach premium customers nationally, with increasing internet penetration driving awareness of online tissue paper purchases. Key trends include health standards, improved sanitation, and hygiene, leading to tissue product demand in various sectors like healthcare, corporate workplaces, and hospitals. Sustainably sourced materials, such as wood fiber and recycled paper pulp, are eco-friendly alternatives gaining popularity. Market growth is forecasted, driven by factors like population growth, household sanitation, and hygiene awareness. Companies like Marriot International and Kimberly-Clark Corporation innovate with product offerings, including germ protection, natural ingredients, and fragranced products. The market includes a wide range of tissue paper usage, from wipes and paper towels to bath & toilet segment items. The World Bank Group supports recycled paper material production to reduce deforestation and promote pulp-based items as raw materials.

Market Challenges

The tissue paper market encompasses various segments, including bath and toilet, household paper, and industrial applications. Key players include Marriot International, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and Resolute Forest Products. Factors driving demand include hygiene awareness, consumer spending, and sustainably sourced materials like wood fiber and recycled paper pulp. However, the rise of hand dryers in commercial places, such as hotels, restaurants, and workplaces, poses a threat due to their convenience and minimal wastage. This shift may adversely impact paper towel sales. Additionally, product innovation, eco-friendly toilet paper, and natural ingredients like aloe vera and almond oils are trending. Market sizes vary, influenced by human development, country-specific associations, exchange rates, and global events like the Russia - Ukraine war.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Buy Report

Segment Overview

This tissue paper market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Commercial

1.2 Residential Distribution Channel 2.1 Hypermarkets and supermarkets

2.2 Convenience stores

2.3 Online retail

2.4 Drug and pharmacy stores Product 3.1 Toilet paper

3.2 Facial tissue

3.3 Paper towel

3.4 Others Geography 4.1 APAC

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 South America

4.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Commercial- The Tissue Paper Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the commercial or non-residential segment. This segment encompasses the use of tissue paper in various industries, including healthcare, corporate workplaces, catering places, hotels, and restaurants. Health standards and improved sanitation facilities are primary factors fueling this growth. Annually, millions of people are hospitalized, increasing the demand for tissue paper to maintain hygiene. Travel and tourism also contribute, with an increasing number of people occupying hotels and utilizing catering services. Historical developments, such as the advocacy of doctors and health practitioners for tissue paper usage, have further boosted market volume. Survey results indicate a growing trend towards eco-friendly tissue products, such as those made from sustainably sourced materials, wood fiber, and recycled paper pulp. Market forecasting projects an annual growth rate of X% for the tissue paper industry. Population growth and increasing hygiene awareness are also key factors. In the household sanitation sector, tissue paper usage is on the rise, with consumers preferring natural ingredients like aloe vera and almond oils in their tissue products. Corporate workplaces and catering places are innovating with fragranced products and wipes. In the healthcare sector, tissue paper demand is high due to the presence of germs and viruses. The World Bank Group is promoting the use of recycled paper material to reduce deforestation and the production of pulp-based items. Raw materials, such as wood fiber and recycled paper pulp, are being sourced sustainably to meet the market's demands. The bath & toilet segment is a significant contributor to the tissue paper market, with companies like Marriot International and the Kimberly-Clark Corporation leading the way in product innovation. The residential segment is also growing, with consumers increasingly conscious of their environmental impact and opting for eco-friendly toilet paper.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Tissue Paper Market encompasses a wide range of hygiene products, including toilet paper, paper tissues, and incontinence products. Demand for these items is significant in various sectors, such as corporate workplaces, catering places, hospitals, and households. With the ongoing concern for germs and viruses, the market for tissue products has experienced substantial growth. According to surveys and historical developments, retail sales have been the primary sales channel, but online sales channels are gaining popularity. Market sizes vary greatly depending on population density and income levels. Forecasting future market volume relies on factors like population growth, economic conditions, and consumer preferences. Additionally, the market includes face masks and baby diapers, which cater to specific hygiene needs.

Market Research Overview

The Tissue Paper Market represents a significant segment of the broader Paper and Packaging Industry. This market encompasses a wide range of products, including facial and toilet tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The demand for tissue paper is driven by various factors, such as increasing population, rising disposable income, and changing consumer preferences. Moreover, the market is witnessing a shift towards eco-friendly and biodegradable tissue paper options. Key players in the market focus on innovation, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness to cater to the evolving consumer needs. The production process involves raw materials like wood pulp, water, and chemicals. The tissue paper market is segmented by product type, application, and region. Major players include companies that specialize in paper production and those that focus on tissue paper manufacturing. The market is expected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years due to the increasing demand for hygiene and convenience products.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Commercial



Residential

Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets And Supermarkets



Convenience Stores



Online Retail



Drug And Pharmacy Stores

Product

Toilet Paper



Facial Tissue



Paper Towel



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio