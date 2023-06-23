Tissue Paper Market size to grow by USD 26,066.82 million from 2022 to 2027; APAC is estimated to account for 40% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tissue paper market size is expected to grow by USD 26,066.82 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to be progressing at a CAGR of 5.76% as per the latest Technavio market research report. One of the key driving factors for the growth of the tissue paper market is the growing concerns about health and hygiene in developing economies. The markets in developing countries have tremendous potential for growth. This is due to the markets in developed regions like North America and Europe having become quite mature. As a result of the economic development, urbanization, and disposable incomes in many developing countries have increased. In recent times, emerging economies in APAC have been experiencing a change in purchasing behavior and habits of consumers. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tissue Paper Market 2023-2027

Tissue Paper Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Tissue Paper Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. American Paper Converting Inc., Asia Pulp and Paper APP Sinar Mas., Carmen Tissues SAE, Cascades Inc., Clearwater Paper Corp., CMPC SA, Essity Aktiebolag, Georgia Pacific LLC, Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., JUKEBOXPRINT.COM INC., Kimberly Clark Corp., Kruger Inc., METSA GROUP, MPI Papermills Inc., Paper Mart, Resolute Forest Products Inc., Sofidel Spa, The Procter and Gamble Co., The SCA Group LLC, and Unicharm Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

Vendor Offerings

American Paper Converting Inc. - The company offers bath tissue paper which is used for personal cleansing after defecation or urination.

The company offers bath tissue paper which is used for personal cleansing after defecation or urination. Asia Pulp and Paper APP Sinar Mas. - The company offers paseo napkin which is used in kitchens for cleaning oil absorbent on food products.

The company offers paseo napkin which is used in kitchens for cleaning oil absorbent on food products. Carmen Tissues SAE - The company offers paper towels that are used to dry hands and wipe windows.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions - Buy Now!

Tissue Paper Market: Market Dynamics

Tissue Paper Market: Adoption of E-commerce

The adoption of e-commerce is an emerging tissue paper market trend expected to have a positive impact during the forecast period.

Small and local vendors successfully reach premium customers by making their products available online and thus on a national scale.

The increasing internet penetration leads to a rise in awareness about the online purchase of tissue paper products.

There is a significant growth in e-commerce sales of tissue paper through online platforms like Nykaa, Flipkart, and Amazon.

Hence, such trends fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

For more details and an understanding of Market Dynamics download Sample reports

Tissue Paper Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Tissue Paper Market is segmented as below:

Product

Toilet Paper



Facial Tissue



Paper Towel



Others

Application

Commercial



Residential

Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets And Supermarkets



Specialty Stores



Online Retail



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the toilet paper segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Toilet paper is extensively used in the household to maintain the requirements of people for their well-being and hygiene. There are different types of tissue paper, including one-ply and two-ply. The growth of germs, dirt, and micro-organisms becomes causes several diseases. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic data (2017 to 2021) & forecast (2023-2027) – Download a Sample Report

Tissue Paper Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist tissue paper market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the tissue paper market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the tissue paper market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tissue paper market, vendors

Gain instant access to our 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The liquid sandpaper market size is expected to increase by USD 619.1 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.89%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers liquid sandpaper market segmentation by application (home, office, and industry) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The increasing number of infrastructure projects is notably driving the liquid sandpaper market growth.

The paper and paperboard container and packaging market size is expected to increase to USD 56.42 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers paper and paperboard container and packaging market segmentations by product (paper bags and sacks, corrugated containers and packaging, folding boxes and cases, and others), end-user (food and beverages, industrial products, healthcare, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The emergence of specialized paper and paperboard containers is notably driving the paper and paperboard container and packaging market growth.

Tissue Paper Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 26,066.82 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.78 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Paper Converting Inc., Asia Pulp and Paper APP Sinar Mas., Carmen Tissues SAE, Cascades Inc., Clearwater Paper Corp., CMPC SA, Essity Aktiebolag, Georgia Pacific LLC, Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., JUKEBOXPRINT.COM INC., Kimberly Clark Corp., Kruger Inc., METSA GROUP, MPI Papermills Inc., Paper Mart, Resolute Forest Products Inc., Sofidel Spa, The Procter and Gamble Co., The SCA Group LLC, and Unicharm Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 11: Parent market



Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 14: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global tissue paper market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global tissue paper market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 23: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 24: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 25: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 26: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 27: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 28: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 29: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 30: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 31: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 32: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 34: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Toilet paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 36: Chart on Toilet paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Toilet paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Toilet paper - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Toilet paper - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Facial tissue - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 40: Chart on Facial tissue - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Facial tissue - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Facial tissue - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Facial tissue - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Paper towel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 44: Chart on Paper towel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Paper towel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Paper towel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Paper towel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 52: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 54: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 56: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 58: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 62: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8.1 Market segments

Exhibit 68: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 70: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

8.3 Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 72: Chart on Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 76: Chart on Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on Specialty stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Specialty stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Online retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 80: Chart on Online retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Online retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on Online retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on Online retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 84: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.7 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 88: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 90: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

10 Geographic Landscape

10.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 91: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

10.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 93: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 94: Data Table on Geographic comparison

10.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 115: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 117: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 118: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 119: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 121: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 122: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 123: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 124: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 125: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 126: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 127: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 128: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 129: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 130: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 131: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 132: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 133: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 134: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 135: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 136: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11.1 Market drivers

11.2 Market challenges

11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 137: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 138: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

12.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 139: Overview on factors of disruption

12.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 140: Impact of key risks on business

13 Vendor Analysis

13.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 141: Vendors covered

13.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 142: Matrix on vendor position and classification

13.3 American Paper Converting Inc.

Exhibit 143: American Paper Converting Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: American Paper Converting Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: American Paper Converting Inc. - Key offerings

13.4 Asia Pulp and Paper APP Sinar Mas.

Exhibit 146: Asia Pulp and Paper APP Sinar Mas. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Asia Pulp and Paper APP Sinar Mas. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Asia Pulp and Paper APP Sinar Mas. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Asia Pulp and Paper APP Sinar Mas. - Key offerings

13.5 Carmen Tissues SAE

Exhibit 150: Carmen Tissues SAE - Overview



Exhibit 151: Carmen Tissues SAE - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Carmen Tissues SAE - Key offerings

13.6 Cascades Inc.

Exhibit 153: Cascades Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Cascades Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Cascades Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Cascades Inc. - Segment focus

13.7 Clearwater Paper Corp.

Exhibit 157: Clearwater Paper Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Clearwater Paper Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Clearwater Paper Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 160: Clearwater Paper Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Clearwater Paper Corp. - Segment focus

13.8 CMPC SA

Exhibit 162: CMPC SA - Overview



Exhibit 163: CMPC SA - Business segments



Exhibit 164: CMPC SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: CMPC SA - Segment focus

13.9 Essity Aktiebolag

Exhibit 166: Essity Aktiebolag - Overview



Exhibit 167: Essity Aktiebolag - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Essity Aktiebolag - Key news



Exhibit 169: Essity Aktiebolag - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Essity Aktiebolag - Segment focus

13.10 Georgia Pacific LLC

Exhibit 171: Georgia Pacific LLC - Overview



Exhibit 172: Georgia Pacific LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: Georgia Pacific LLC - Key offerings

13.11 Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 174: Hengan International Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Hengan International Group Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Hengan International Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Hengan International Group Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

13.12 JUKEBOXPRINT.COM INC.

Exhibit 178: JUKEBOXPRINT.COM INC. - Overview



Exhibit 179: JUKEBOXPRINT.COM INC. - Product / Service



Exhibit 180: JUKEBOXPRINT.COM INC. - Key offerings

13.13 Kimberly Clark Corp.

Exhibit 181: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 182: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 183: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 184: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 185: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Segment focus

13.14 Kruger Inc.

Exhibit 186: Kruger Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 187: Kruger Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 188: Kruger Inc. - Key offerings

13.15 Paper Mart

Exhibit 189: Paper Mart - Overview



Exhibit 190: Paper Mart - Product / Service



Exhibit 191: Paper Mart - Key offerings

13.16 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Co. Exhibit 192: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 193: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 194: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 195: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 196: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

13.17 Unicharm Corp.

Exhibit 197: Unicharm Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 198: Unicharm Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 199: Unicharm Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 200: Unicharm Corp. - Segment focus

14 Appendix

14.1 Scope of the report

14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 201: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 202: Exclusions checklist

14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 203: Currency conversion rates for US$

14.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 204: Research methodology



Exhibit 205: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 206: Information sources

14.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 207: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio