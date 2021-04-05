Tissue Scaffolds Market to Grow by USD 1.20 Billion |Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Acute Wounds to Drive Growth | Technavio

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights. Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Tissue Scaffolds Market Analysis Report by Product (natural tissue scaffolds and synthetic tissue scaffolds), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and Application (musculoskeletal, dermatological, cardiovascular, and other applications), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

The tissue scaffolds market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic and acute wounds. In addition, the increasing initiatives and support from the public and private healthcare organizations are anticipated to boost the growth of the tissue scaffolds market.

Globally, the prevalence of acute wounds such as surgical and traumatic wounds and chronic wounds such as venous ulcers, diabetic ulcers, and pressure ulcers is increasing. Chronic wounds are a significant burden on patients, healthcare professionals, and the healthcare system. The incidence of several musculoskeletal disorders and bone injuries is increasing. The prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) such as angina, stroke, heart failure, venous thromboembolism, and heart arrhythmia is also increasing. Individuals affected by these diseases are increasingly adopting tissue engineering methods for their treatment. This is increasing the adoption of tissue scaffolds, which, in turn, is driving the global tissue scaffolds market.

Major Five Tissue Scaffolds Companies:

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. operates business through Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. The company offers PriMatrix. It is a dermal repair scaffold that is used for the management of a broad range of wound types, including diabetic and venous ulcers.

Medtronic Plc

Medtronic Plc operates business through Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. The company offers Mastergraft. It is an osteoconductive, resorbable scaffold that is used as a bone graft substitute and to extend autograft.

Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates business through Healthcare, Life Science, and Performance Materials. The company offers 3D Scaffolds. It is made of polymeric biomaterials and provides structural support for cell attachment and tissue development. The company offers a wide range of scaffolds, including Collagen Scaffolds, Gelatin Scaffolds, Hydrogel Scaffolds, Nanofiber Scaffolds, Polycaprolactone Scaffolds, and Polystyrene Scaffolds.

MiMedx Group Inc.

MiMedx Group Inc. operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers AmnioFix. It is a bioactive tissue matrix allograft that preserves multiple extracellular matrix proteins, growth factors, cytokines, and other specialty proteins.

Nuvasive Inc.

Nuvasive Inc. operates business through the Unified business segment. The company offers tissue scaffolds such as Osteocel Plus, Osteocel Pro, and Attrax Scaffold.

Tissue Scaffolds Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

natural tissue scaffolds - size and forecast 2020-2025

synthetic tissue scaffolds - size and forecast 2020-2025

Tissue Scaffolds Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

Tissue Scaffolds Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

musculoskeletal - size and forecast 2020-2025

dermatological - size and forecast 2020-2025

cardiovascular - size and forecast 2020-2025

other applications - size and forecast 2020-2025

