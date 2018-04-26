Tissura Represents the New Dimension of Luxury Statement Laces from Solstiss

SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 26th of February, Tissura hosted the representative of a French lace manufacturer Solstiss, Mr. Mark Barbesan, who demonstrated the new collection of exclusive fabrics and trims. Elegance, novelty and passion - these are the prime features of Solstiss laces that make them highly favoured by the world's leading couturiers. However, the new collection that is already available for Tissura customers brings these characteristics on an absolutely new level.

According to Mr. Barbesan, the new collection represents the manufacturer's new move towards the fusion of its traditional lace design with the contemporary fashion spirit: "Our collection is a bit mix of tradition, as we are a traditional company. We are producing everything in France; our collection has been very formal for many, many years, and we are trying to implant new techniques."

The new collection of Solstiss laces at Tissura is intended to rock the imagination of the most refined fashionista. The manufacturer's integral approach to lace design resulted in such offbeat combinations as the mix of lace with fabrics, lace with ostrich feathers, metallic fibres, or one big flower with 60 cm repeat. In general, the Solstiss lace collection 2018 can be described with the following features:

Spring/summer season: • fresh and vibrant colours: from apricot to forget-me-not. • lightness, Autumn/winter 2018/2019 season: • floaty motifs, • Metallic-inspired colour schemes, • wavy designs, • Gold, silver, copper-coloured threads

About Tissura Fabric Shop: Tissura is a global network of fashion fabric shops and showrooms located in Hong Kong and major Russian cities. Established in 1998, the company has gained a strong leadership on the local market, and has been partnering with Solstiss for almost 20 years. On a global scale, Tissura is renowned for its online shop tissura.com, where the world's greatest textile chef-d'oeuvres from France, Italy, Switzerland, Austria and Belgium can be ordered for shipping to any part of the world.

