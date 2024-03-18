Titan America Achieves 17th Consecutive ENERGY STAR Recognition from the EPA

NORFOLK, Va., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan America proudly announces that both its Roanoke Cement Plant in Virginia and its Pennsuco Cement Plant in Florida have been awarded the ENERGY STAR for 17 and 16 consecutive years respectively by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This milestone underscores Titan America's unwavering commitment to sustainability, energy efficiency, and responsible business practices.

The ENERGY STAR program is a symbol of excellence that recognizes organizations for outstanding achievements in energy reduction. Plants that perform in the top 25% nationwide for energy efficiency and meet the strict environmental performance levels set by the EPA are eligible.

Bill Zarkalis, President and CEO of Titan America, acknowledged the achievement of his employees saying, "We are honored to receive the ENERGY STAR designation from the EPA, which validates our efforts to decarbonize cement manufacturing while providing our customers with high-quality greener solutions. Our drive to develop innovative, technology-based measures that reduce our energy consumption underscores Titan America's goal of improving the sustainability of our products. I want to thank each and every employee for their dedication and contribution to this goal."

One of the key factors contributing to this success is Titan America's continued focus on sustainability protocols that reduce electrical energy use. Both plants have forged cutting-edge technologies and rigorous energy management practices, energy management system ISO 50001 certification, and others, resulting in substantial electrical energy reduction.

By evolving the product mix to low-carbon cement, and through a marked increase in the use of alternative fuels, a significant amount of total fuel used at Pennsuco has been replaced with materials that would otherwise be diverted to landfills. The Roanoke Cement plant, through its sustainability initiatives, has achieved a 12% reduction of the plant's use of electrical energy and eased the Commonwealth of Virginia's electric grid by shifting use demand. Both cement plants have fully converted production to low-carbon cements and have contributed to the majority of the 18% CO2 net emissions decrease for Titan America since 2020.

Zaklina Stamboliska, Vice President of Sustainability at Titan America, emphasized the significance of the accomplishment, saying, "Our dedication to energy management is a core aspect of our sustainability strategy and points to our commitment to continually improving energy performance, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and ensuring the long-term sustainability of our operations."

The Roanoke and Pennsuco cement plants have consistently exceeded industry benchmarks, employing initiatives that go beyond traditional standards to ensure the highest standards of environmental stewardship.

About Titan America, LLC

Titan America LLC (www.titanamerica.com) and its family of companies are leading heavy building materials producers in the Eastern United States. Titan America is headquartered in Norfolk, VA and its subsidiary companies produce cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, concrete block, and beneficiated fly ash. Titan America is a member of TITAN Cement Group, an international cement and building materials producer. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries. Throughout its 120-year history, it has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. For more information, visit www.titan-cement.com.

