Titan America Cement Plants 'Double-up' on Awards at 2024 PCA Fly-in

NORFOLK, Va., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan America's two cement campuses were recognized for energy and environmental performances at PCA's annual fly-in and awards program held in Washington, DC. Every year cement industry leaders meet with legislators and honor outstanding achievement by PCA members.

The Portland Cement Association (PCA) recognized Titan America LLC at the 2024 Cement Fly-In in Washington, DC. The Pennsuco Plant in Medley, FL was represented by Andrea Tito and Cynthia Roberts. (PRNewsfoto/Titan America LLC) The Roanoke Cement Company in Troutville, VA was represented by Mark Aguilar and recognized for Outreach. (PRNewsfoto/Titan America LLC)

Titan America's Pennsuco facility in Medley, FL won in PCA's prestigious Innovative Technologies category, which recognizes novel applications relevant to environmental protection and energy efficiency. This year, Pennsuco embarked on a strength prediction optimization project using AI with a multi-discipline team, consisting of data scientists, programmers, AI specialists, and production and quality control experts.

Titan America's Roanoke Cement Company located in Troutville, VA won in the Outreach category for its activities in enhancing community, employee and government relations. RCC utilized multiple outreach platforms to communicate its environmental partnering, community events, employee-focused activities, government recognition and awards for achievement from third parties.

This is the second consecutive "doubleheader" win for Titan America at the annual fly-in. In 2023 RCC won for Energy Efficiency and Pennsuco was recognized for Innovative Technologies.

"Very few things in life are more satisfying than having your teams honored by the industry for a job well done," said Zaklina Stamboliska, Vice President of Cement Manufacturing at Titan America. "Now two years running, our Pennsuco and RCC plants have been recognized as innovative leaders and ambassadors for the industry and its efforts to achieve energy savings and other efficiencies previously unimaginable."

About Titan America LLC

