Titan America's Pennsuco Quarry Wins National Mining Association's Sentinel of Safety Award

NORFOLK, Va., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan America's Pennsuco Quarry, located in Medley, Florida has been awarded the National Mining Association's (NMA) Sentinel of Safety Award in the Large Quarry Group. A total of 393,825 man-hours were logged without a lost time incident at the quarry. This is the seventh win for Pennsuco Quarry.

Sentinels of Safety are awarded annually to the nation's safest mines with a minimum of 4,000 injury-free hours, by the NMA for U.S. mining operations. The NMA's objective is to engage in and influence the public process on the most significant and timely issues that impact mining's ability to safely and sustainably locate, permit, mine, transport and utilize the nation's vast resources. The awards were initiated in 1925 by then Commerce Secretary Herbert Hoover and remain the nation's most prestigious awards recognizing mining safety.

"The National Mining Association congratulates you on winning the 2020 Sentinel of Safety award for your outstanding safety performance at Pennsuco Quarry in the Large Quarry Group," said Rich Nolan, President & CEO, in a letter sent last month. "We applaud your company's dedication to the safety of our most important resources – the nation's miners." The Pennsuco Quarry and Plant Manager Robert Martin will be recognized for the achievement at the NMA awards presentation on September 14, 2021, during MINExpo® 2021 held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. "To receive this award again, especially during a pandemic year, is a testament to the Pennsuco team's focus and commitment to maintaining a safe work environment. Congratulations and well done!" said Walter Reed, Senior Vice President of Aggregates for Titan America.

The Pennsuco Quarry is the fifth largest quarry in the United States producing more than 7.5 million tons of limestone products annually. Limestone mining produces an essential ingredient for cement manufacturing. Cement plants rely upon proximity to limestone reserves. In Florida, the cement and aggregate are distributed from Medley through a vast distribution network of storage terminals, rail and road transport. End users span the construction industry, serving both the public and private construction sectors.

Pennsuco Quarry is located on the campus of Titan Florida, a subsidiary of Titan America, LLC (http://www.titanamerica.com), a leading heavy building materials producer in the eastern United States. Titan America is headquartered in Norfolk, VA and its products include cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete and fly ash beneficiation. Its parent company, Titan Cement International, S.A., (www.titan-cement.com), headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, is a participant of the UN Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, based on companies' commitments to implement universal sustainability principles and to support the UN goals.

CONTACT:

Mary Beth Kramer

Kramer Consulting

(215) 431-3946

SOURCE Titan America

Related Links

http://www.titanamerica.com

