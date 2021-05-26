Titan Announces Industry First Cryptocurrency Capital Management Solution for All

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan , the world-class investment and portfolio management service for the everyday investor, announced today the launch of Titan Crypto. Titan's cryptocurrency offering will be the first and only actively managed portfolio of cryptocurrency assets available to all U.S. investors. Since launching in 2018, Titan's platform offers clients critical guidance on their investments, blending traditional strategies with modern insights to identify quality investments with no lockups or high minimums. Titan currently manages over $500M for 25,000 clients and starting today, new and existing clients who sign up for the Titan Crypto waitlist will gain early access at no cost beginning later this year.

With the addition of Titan's cryptocurrency portfolio, clients can now better understand and invest in this burgeoning asset class. Recent volatility in the cryptocurrency markets has only accentuated the need for steady, informed decision-making when it comes to managing crypto investments. Titan's investment team conducts deep fundamental and quantitative research to identify the highest quality large-cap cryptoasset investment opportunities for clients. Titan Crypto is positioned for outstanding long-term returns with minimal correlation to U.S. equities and attractive hedging benefits.

"Titan's entry into the cryptocurrency market offers unrivaled opportunities for non-accredited investors through strategic guidance and education they wouldn't otherwise have access to," said Joe Percoco, founder and co-CEO of Titan. "Launching our actively-managed crypto offering is an important step in our journey to give everyday investors access to the investment products and experiences previously reserved for the elite few."

Titan recently announced a $12.5 million Series A led by General Catalyst and offers an elite capital management platform for both accredited and unaccredited investors, all inside their mobile app. The company continues to provide access to services on its platform that would historically require a $1 million minimum, such as direct portfolio manager access. Users can become a Titan client in minutes. Titan won Benzinga's Advisor of the Year in 2020, has been featured by Apple, and won Robo Report's top performer four times in a row (ranking #1 out of 60+ advisors).

About Titan

Titan's mission is to improve the compound growth rate of everyday investors. Based in SoHo, New York, the company is building the operating system for investment management, aiming to rival the likes of Fidelity and BlackRock for a new generation of investors. Check us out at https://www.titanvest.com . Titan is looking for talented people to join our rapidly growing team. For more info, visit https://www.titanvest.com/careers .

Media Contact

Jack Taylor PR

Morgan Kilmer

816.868.5229

[email protected]

SOURCE Titan