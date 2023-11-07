TITAN ARMY Stuns the Gaming Monitor World with Their New Release: Displays of High Refresh Rates at Eye-Catching Prices

News provided by

Titan Army

07 Nov, 2023, 20:18 ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TITAN ARMY, a dominant force in the Chinese e-sports monitor industry, brings almost a decade of experience in delivering top-notch displays. Boasting a substantial R&D office space exceeding 6,000 square meters, a team of more than 300 engineers, and a wealth of 260 patents and multiple global awards such as the Red Dot Design Award and the iF Design Award, they annually provide their self-developed and self-manufactured monitors to millions of gamers.

Continue Reading
Titan Army releases new gaming monitors
Titan Army releases new gaming monitors

Today, this prominent player has made their American debut by launching a series of gaming monitors. This lineup, including seven models, is set to be gradually released and is expected to become the preferred choice for e-sports enthusiasts seeking to upgrade their equipment. This preference arises from the industry-leading refresh rates of up to 240Hz and the competitive introductory prices, with some as low as $89.99.

Among the upcoming seven monitors, the 31.5-inch C32C1S stands out with its HDR400 clearer view and the WQHD high resolution, while another model, the P27A2R, undoubtedly acts as the top pick for e-sports enthusiasts:

The Ultimate Value Gaming Monitor – P27A2R
With P27A2R, the gaming experience reaches new heights, thanks to its advanced Fast IPS panel, tailor-made to integrate wide viewing angles, high color precision, and swift response times for a smooth and visually stunning gaming journey. It supports an impressive 180Hz ultra-high refresh rate, which, when combined with its lightning-fast 1ms GTG response time and Adaptive-Sync technology, provides gamers with minimal lag and blurriness, significantly speeding up the in-game responsiveness far ahead of their rivals. Additionally, it offers a 2560x1440 2K resolution and a coverage of 99% sRGB color gamut, ensuring gamers enjoy vibrant and lifelike game visuals, and the immersive gaming atmosphere is further enriched by the e-sports backlight of the monitor. With an introductory price as low as $249, P27A2R is an ideal pick for e-sports enthusiasts who seek both gaming quality and affordability.

All seven monitors will be available on Amazon.com, offering significantly discounted prices and substantial coupons for their initial releases, and they will also enjoy even more favorable prices during the Black Friday promotion, all backed by Amazon's refund and return policies and a generous 3-year warranty. For inquiries, feel free to contact TITAN ARMY via [email protected].

SOURCE Titan Army

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.