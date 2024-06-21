TITAN BOOKS PUBLISHING TERRIFIER 2 NOVELISATION WITH BLOODY DISGUSTING

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Titan Books is thrilled to announce the upcoming novelisation of the slasher film Terrifier 2, in partnership with Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) and its horror division, Bloody Disgusting. The book will be out October 29, 2024, to accompany the release of Terrifier 3 in cinema and is written by Tim Waggoner, author of the Halloween Kills and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter novelisations.

In this gruesome novelization of the hit horror film, the nightmarish Art the Clown returns from the dead to continue his murderous and mad spree in the sleepy town of Miles County, one year after they survived the events of Terrifier. Little do they know the nightmare is about to begin anew.

Resurrected by a sinister entity, Art is back with an appetite for murder and mayhem—setting his sights on the recently bereaved teenager Sienna and her younger brother Jonathan. The streets are about to run with blood, and Sienna must somehow survive this gruesome Halloween night and discover how to defeat a brutal and unforgiving killing machine from beyond her nightmares.

There's no stopping Art once his sights are set on you…

"We can't think of a more perfect partner to help Bloody Disgusting expand into publishing than Titan, and no better way to do it than with an incredible novelization of Terrifier 2 by Tim Waggoner," said Tom Owen, VP, networks strategy for Cineverse, which launched its publishing brand "Bloody Press" late last year. "Kickstarting this partnership with such an awesome project is just the beginning and we can't wait to put our stamp on more titles in the near future."

The feature film, Terrifier 2, is available for streaming on SCREAMBOX .

About the Author: Tim Waggoner writes horror, dark fantasy, and media tie-ins, including Supernatural, Kingsman, and Resident Evil. He's a four-time winner of the Bram Stoker Award, a one-time winner of the Scribe Award, and a two-time finalist for the Shirley Jackson Award. He teaches creative writing and composition at Sinclair College in Dayton, Ohio.

9781835413210 | 29 OCTOBER 2024 | PAPERBACK | £9.99 $18.99 | 416pp

About Titan Books:

Titan Books is a division of Titan Publishing Group and a leading world publisher of media entertainment fiction, non-fiction, and lifestyle publishing, as well as a New York Times and Sunday Times bestselling publisher of original genre fiction.

Titan Books' acclaimed entertainment and culture non-fiction publishing includes a wide range of some of today's most exciting franchises and studios, including Netflix, Alcon Entertainment, Marvel, Star Trek, Alien, and many more. The diverse publishing programme includes critically acclaimed retrospectives of beloved film and television classics, exciting Making of companions to blockbuster media and gaming properties, and a wide range of in-universe guides and cookbooks to allow fans to fully immerse themselves in their favourite worlds. The division's original and licensed fiction includes some of today's biggest names in genre and includes numerous bestsellers and award-winning titles.

About Cineverse:

Cineverse's advanced, proprietary technology drives the distribution of over 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts to more than 82 million unique viewers monthly. From providing a complete streaming solution to some of the world's most recognizable brands, to super-serving their own network of fan channels, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) is powering the future of Entertainment. For more information, please visit cineverse.com.

