Titan Brands Partners With Military Makeover to Transform Veteran's House Into Accessible, Safe Haven

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Brands, a direct-to-consumer e-commerce company offering premium products at affordable prices, announced a partnership with Military Makeover with Montel® to transform a veteran's house into an accessible, safe haven. The episode airs on Lifetime TV on March 5 and 11 at 7:30 a.m. EST/PST.

Austin Speck, CEO Titan Brands and Jennifer Bertrand, Designer Military Makeover present the Titan Great Outdoors Ceramic Grill for veteran and his family.

Military Makeover, a home improvement series co-produced by Montel Williams, Marine Corps and Navy veteran and former talk show host, helps to rebuild the homes and lives of veterans and their families. This season features retired Staff Sergeant Daniel Burgess and his family.

After four years of active duty in the U.S. Army and seven years in the Reserves, Burgess was catastrophically injured in 2011 during a mission to identify and remove Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in an Afghanistan village. When an IED exploded, Burgess lost his right leg and suffered many other injuries including traumatic brain injury, extensive burns, and multiple fractures.

"After hearing Daniel's story, we knew that we had several Titan Brands products that could make a big difference for the Burgess family, so we jumped at the chance to help," said Austin Speck, Titan Brands Chief Executive Officer. "We are honored to provide products that will make a difference in the life of a veteran."

Titan Brands team members joined other volunteers near Cape Coral, Florida to help the Burgess family by renovating their home. Starting with strategically placed Titan entry and threshold ramps, the team configured the home so that Burgess can navigate in his wheelchair safely and easily, even in areas that were previously challenging to access. In support of Burgess' ongoing recovery, Titan also provided workout equipment, including barbells, weight plates, and plyometric boxes, as part of an in-home gym that the family can use together. A home is about more than just for function; the team also enhanced an outdoor space for the family with a Titan fire pit, grill and teak planters, creating an oasis where the family can relax and enjoy time together.

To learn more about Titan Brands, visit titanbrands.com.

About Titan Brands

At Titan Brands, the focus is simple—it's about people. By providing customers easy access to premium products, without the premium cost, Titan Brands enriches and simplifies life by giving customers the freedom to buy. Disrupting the high-cost market through superior product acquisition, leading-edge e-commerce capabilities, and world-class service, Titan Brands provides the freedom to achieve stronger, healthier, and more fulfilling lives to those that shop their brands.

About BrandStar

We're matchmakers connecting People to Brands to Do Life Better. BrandStar has unparalleled experience in creating customized educational content for brands with laser targeted extensive distribution through their multi-channel network ecosystem and methodology. From Original television programming on Lifetime, BrandStar.tv, social media, digital marketing, to media management and PR, BrandStar helps brands connect with the right consumer, at the right time, with the right message, through all the right channels.

About Military Makeover with Montel® and BrandStar

Military Makeover with Montel®, A BrandStar Original, is America's leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation - and the lives - of these deserving families.

