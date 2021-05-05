Titan Brands Refreshes Titan Attachments Logo and Website, Launches Social Media Customer Community

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Brands®, a direct-to-consumer e-commerce company offering premium products at affordable prices, announced today a refresh of the Titan Attachments® brand identity including a new logo and redesigned website. The update visually connects Titan Attachments to the Titan Brands family as well as improves the customer's online shopping experience.

Designed with our customers in mind, the new logo has a bold, functional design with a grounded typeface in black, white, gray and orange, that inspires trust in the strength of the products. "Our logo was updated to better reflect the quality and durability of Titan Attachments," said Austin Speck, Titan Brands Chief Executive Officer. "What hasn't changed is our commitment to providing premium products at affordable prices."

Simultaneously, Titan Attachments launched an updated website featuring real-world graphics that visually depict how attachments function with different equipment. From easy-to-navigate pages to a simplified check-out, the redesign provides a seamless experience that makes it easier for customers to select the right attachment for the job. "We know our customers are busy," said Speck. "They need convenient access to reliable, hard-working attachments shipped directly to their door without the hassle of price comparing or traveling to pick up the product. Titan Attachments allows them to spend less time researching and shopping so they can focus on what matters most — getting their job done."

As part of the rebranding, Titan Attachments also recently launched a private Facebook group for customers to share how they use the attachments in their daily lives. "Our customers are hard workers who take pride in what they do and the equipment they use," said Speck. "Whether they use the attachments to clear land, work around their farm, care for lawns or transport materials, our customers can share their product experiences, celebrate accomplishments, or ask our product engineers questions. This community has already demonstrated getting the right tools in the right hands can change the world."

Titan Attachments specializes in tractor, skid steer, and 3-point attachments such as pallet forks, grapples, rakes, and buckets. All Titan Attachments products are designed with the customer in mind.

To learn more about Titan Attachments, visit https://www.palletforks.com. For more about Titan Brands, please visit https://www.titanbrands.com.

About Titan Brands

At Titan Brands, the focus is simple — it's about people. By providing customers easy access to premium products, without the premium cost, Titan Brands enriches and simplifies life by giving customers the freedom to buy. Disrupting the high-cost market through superior product acquisition, leading-edge eCommerce capabilities, and world-class service, Titan Brands provides the freedom to achieve stronger, healthier, and more fulfilling lives to those that shop their brands.

