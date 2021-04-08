Titan Brings COVID-19 Vaccination Opportunities to Its Essential Employees

QUINCY, Ill., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc., manufacturer of Titan Tires, Titan Wheels and Goodyear® Farm Tires, is continuing its dedication to employee health and safety by offering on-site COVID-19 vaccination opportunities free of charge for employees at its Des Moines, Iowa, facility.

The Des Moines clinic is part of a larger company initiative to vaccinate employees at their U.S. locations. These activities follow more than a year of dedicated efforts to keep employees safe while at the same time continuing to produce tires and wheels to support the food and agriculture industry, which the federal government deemed critical to the nation's response to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

"At Titan, we take great care to protect our employees at all times and especially this past year against COVID-19," said Paul Reitz, Titan President and CEO. "Since day one of the pandemic, our coronavirus response team has executed plans to keep our employees safe and help our teams adjust accordingly while also providing farmers and construction professionals with American-made products they need to perform their essential work."

The on-site vaccination clinic at the Des Moines facility will begin in mid-April, with second doses scheduled for after the required waiting period. Vaccines will be administered to employees by licensed health-care professionals and will be available during all three work shifts to make the process as convenient as possible for employees.

In February, Titan worked with Blessing Health System to provide COVID-19 vaccines to employees at its Quincy, Illinois, location and in March, there was a coordinated effort with the Stephenson County (Illinois) Health Department to make the vaccine available to Titan employees at its facility in Freeport, Illinois. Titan is also working with local health organizations to set up vaccination clinics at other locations and production facilities throughout the world.

The Titan facilities will continue to practice social distancing and other preventive measures to reduce the spread of germs as well as uphold its own internal safety and cleanliness protocols.

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies and undercarriage products. Headquartered in Illinois, the company produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. In the United States, the company produces two distinct tire brands — Goodyear® Farm Tires and Titan Tires.

