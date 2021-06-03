TITAN Business Awards Names Lockstep 2021 Startup IT Company of the Year

SEATTLE, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TITAN Business Awards (TITAN) has announced that Lockstep , the world's first connected accounting platform, has decidedly won the TITAN Platinum award for Startup IT Company of the Year. Lockstep was selected based on its mission to connect the world's accounting departments to help them work better together. Currently, Lockstep's solutions are used by more than four million companies to process over $2.5 billion dollars in transaction value per month. Lockstep integrates over 40 ERP and accounting solutions into its connected accounting platform.

"At Lockstep, we believe that accounting is an unsung hero in business as an essential function to keeping companies operating," said Lockstep co-founder and CEO, Peter Horadan. "We are providing modern solutions that make it easier for vendors and customers to collaborate on bookkeeping and payments. We sincerely appreciate the TITAN Business Awards for recognizing our contributions to accounting."

The TITAN Business Awards cater to SMEs, large, public, and private organizations, as well as other business professionals worldwide. Hosted by the IAA, the awards honor achievements and nurture excellence in every aspect of work-life, celebrating all levels of success from entrepreneurs to mid-sized companies and enterprise organizations.

Each project was blind-judged by the TITAN jury panel, which was composed of distinguished professionals of the international business scene, evaluated on strict criteria determined by the TITAN Business Awards. The winners were chosen based on the average scores, provided by the jury members.

"We celebrate the remarkable Titan-like achievements of a wide range of organizations, from all industries, as well as their efforts to better both the workspace and company culture," said Kenjo Ong, CEO of IAA. "Persevering through adversities and hardships, we aim to inspire and embolden all businesses, being the advocate of integrity for all corporate professionals worldwide."



A full list of winners and a comprehensive overview of the TITAN Business Awards can be viewed on their website: www.thetitanawards.com . For more information on Lockstep, please visit: www.lockstep.io

About Lockstep

Lockstep connects the world's accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP) departments so they can work better together. Founded in 2019, Lockstep eliminates cash traps and leaks created from manual bookkeeping and payment processing between B2B trading partners. Based in Seattle, Lockstep's connected accounting cloud empowers trusted, compliant accounting relationships between businesses of all sizes. For more information please visit: https://lockstep.io



About International Awards Associate (IAA)

IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Property Awards, LIT Talent Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, and MUSE Hotel Awards. Our mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA assembled TITAN Business Awards to bring attention to the international business industry and promote their strategies, cultures, and teamwork to the world.

SOURCE Lockstep

Related Links

https://lockstep.io

