Titan by Arctic Zone® Launches at DICK'S Sporting Goods Stores Nationwide and Online

America's favorite soft-sided cooler brand makes its first entry into the retailer with its best-selling Titan 60 Can Wheeled Cooler.

CHICAGO, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan by Arctic Zone®, part of the California Innovations family of brands, today announced its launch at DICK'S Sporting Goods stores nationwide and online this month. The Titan 60 Can Wheeled Cooler will be its first product available at the iconic sports equipment retailer.

The launch marks a significant milestone for Titan by Arctic Zone, as the brand continues to expand its presence in the sporting goods market. This introduction aligns with California Innovations' celebration of its 40th anniversary, highlighting four decades of high-quality outdoor and recreational products. Titan by Arctic Zone is recognized as the top soft-sided cooler brand in the U.S.

"The Titan 60 Can Wheeled Cooler is designed for durability, convenience and performance, making it the ideal companion for outdoor adventures, tailgating and sports events," said Mel Mogil, President of California Innovations. "Our team is extremely honored to establish a presence at DICK'S Sporting Goods, bringing our best-selling cooler to fans and athletes nationwide."

The Titan 60 Can Wheeled Cooler is built for serious cold and easy mobility. This high performance cooler keeps ice for up to three days with Deep Freeze™ Performance Insulation, a radiant heat barrier, Therma-Flect® interior and ColdBlock™ base that helps block heat from the ground.

The ColdBlock™ base is engineered to fight heat from every angle. It resists heat conduction when the cooler rests on hot surfaces like pavement or sand. It also reduces radiant heat transfer when the cooler is elevated or exposed to surrounding warmth. The result is longer-lasting ice retention and consistently colder contents, no matter where the cooler is placed.

Product Overview:

Holds up to 60 cans (40 qts.)

Keeps ice up to three days – ideal for tailgating, sports tournaments, camping, and beach days

Easy Access Hatch allows quick access to drinks without opening the entire cooler

Deep Freeze™ Performance Insulation with radiant heat barrier and ColdBlock™ base locks in cold

Ultra Safe® leak-proof lining with Microban® protects against bacterial odors and stains and makes interior easier to clean

Insulated front compartment with leak-proof lining for extra cold storage

Two side mesh pockets for bottles and game-day essentials

Patented Backsaver® adjustable shoulder strap centers load weight for comfortable carrying

Rugged, water- and stain-repellent exterior wipes clean easily

Detachable A.T.™ cart for easy transport

As America's favorite soft-sided cooler, Titan by Arctic Zone® is excited to offer DICK'S customers a versatile cooler that delivers convenience, performance and reliability, whether heading to a game, campsite or beach.

The Titan 60 Can Wheeled Cooler retails for $79.99. For more information, visit the Titan by Arctic Zone website.

About Titan by Arctic Zone:

Titan by Arctic Zone is a line of high performance, feature-rich, insulated products that keep the cold going longer. The team designs products that go beyond the status quo for day trippers, lunch lovers, adventure seekers, and everyone in between. Go beyond...for better adventures.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.: DICK'S Sporting Goods creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, DICK'S is a leading omni-channel retailer and an iconic brand in sport and culture. Its banners include DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone! in addition to the experiential retail concepts DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center. As owner and operator of the Foot Locker business, including the Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos banners, DICK'S serves the global sneaker community in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, plus a licensed store presence in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. DICK'S also owns and operates GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com , investors.dicks.com , sportsmatter.org , dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook and X .

SOURCE California Innovation