Titan by Arctic Zone® Named as An Official Sponsor of the Canadian Football League

The leader in high performance insulated products is helping people get outside, gather together, and make the most of every experience.

TORONTO, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan by Arctic Zone®, part of the California Innovations family of brands, is proud to announce its partnership with the Canadian Football League (CFL) as an Official Sponsor for the upcoming season.

Titan by Arctic Zone® is proud to announce its partnership with the Canadian Football League (CFL) as an Official Sponsor for the upcoming season.

The partnership comes as California Innovations, founded in Toronto, celebrates its 40th anniversary, marking four decades of delivering innovative, high-quality outdoor and recreational products to consumers across North America. Titan by Arctic Zone, recognized as the leading soft-sided cooler brand in the United States, continues to expand its presence while inspiring people to enjoy life's everyday adventures.

For generations, the CFL has been a cornerstone of Canadian sports culture. The league has created some of the country's most memorable sporting moments, highlighted by the largest annual single day sporting event – the iconic Grey Cup championship. With a history spanning over a century, the CFL represents the values of community, tradition and resilience, while celebrating a uniquely Canadian identity.

These shared values make the partnership a natural fit.

"We're excited to partner with the CFL and increase awareness of the Titan by Arctic Zone brand as we continue to grow our presence in the Canadian market," said Mel Mogil, President of California Innovations. "Titan by Arctic Zone is built around helping people get outside, gather together and make the most of every experience. Whether it's tailgating before kickoff, cheering from the stands, or watching the game with friends and family, our products are designed to be part of the experiences that bring people together."

Through the partnership, Titan by Arctic Zone will connect with CFL fans across Canada through integrated marketing initiatives and fan engagement opportunities designed to enhance the game-day experience. As the company continues to grow its Canadian presence, the sponsorship provides a meaningful opportunity to engage with passionate football fans and celebrate the traditions that bring communities together throughout the season.

Visit the Titan by Arctic Zone site for more information on its product line.

About Titan by Arctic Zone:

Titan by Arctic Zone is a line of high performance, feature-rich, insulated products that keep the cold going longer. The team designs products that go beyond the status quo for day trippers, lunch lovers, adventure seekers, and everyone in between. Go beyond...for better adventures. Follow them on Instagram @arcticzone

About the Canadian Football League

Built on a foundation of more than 110 years of football tradition and history, the Canadian Football League features nine teams, millions of fans and a commitment to service to the community, as well as elite sport. To stay up to date with CFL news, visit CFL.ca.

SOURCE CA Innovation