Titan Development and NAIOP Announce the National Recognition of Sal Perdomo, Director of Acquisitions and Development at Titan, as a Developing Leader

Perdomo has been selected as one of seven outstanding young professionals nationwide to receive the prestigious 2022 Developing Leaders Award

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Development ("Titan") and NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, are proud to announce Sal Perdomo, Director of Acquisitions and Development at Titan, as a national recipient of the NAIOP 2022 Developing Leader Award. The annual award honors exceptional professionals under the age of 35 for their outstanding professional accomplishments, strong leadership and significant community involvement. Winners, including Perdomo, are receiving recognition during NAIOP's CRE.Converge 2022 conference on October 10-12 in Chicago.

In his role at Titan Development, Perdomo manages the company's site selection and acquisitions for industrial and multi-family development projects, and coordinates build-to-suit and speculative development projects. His background in economic development, city planning, and commercial real estate brokerage allows him to bring a comprehensive knowledge of the commercial real estate world and handle complex projects. Prior to Titan, Perdomo worked for CBRE, a Fortune 500 Company, as a commercial real estate broker specializing in office and healthcare leasing and sale transactions. He also has professional experience in urban planning and land entitlement. He holds bachelor's degrees in Urban Studies and Business Administration-Finance from Trinity University in San Antonio, TX. He is a current member of the NAIOP New Mexico chapter, received NM NAIOP's Developing Leader of the Year award for the 2018-19 year, and is the former chair of NM NAIOP's Developing Leaders Council.

In addition to Perdomo's work and involvement with NAIOP, he has made time to give back to the community. He is a founding board member of Viante New Mexico, a nonpartisan organization that provides resources to educate voters about pressing issues, such as education and crime, and how their elected officials are making positive or negative impacts to those issues. He is also a board member of the Trinity University Alumni Association. Albuquerque Business First recognized Perdomo for his efforts by naming him a 40 Under 40 honoree in 2021.

"Sal's hallmarks are strong leadership skills, a keen sense of how to manage a complicated project to successful completion, and an energetic, get-it-done attitude," said Kurt Browning, Partner at Titan Development. "His acumen is reflected in his involvement with the local business community as well as his personal efforts to make New Mexico an even better place to live."

"Sal has assumed many leadership roles within the NM NAIOP chapter over the last few years, and I am thrilled that he is receiving this well-deserved recognition," said Lance Sigmon, Chair of NAIOP NM. "New Mexico has not been represented in this award category since the award began in 2006. We are proud to have Sal be the face of this well-respected national award for New Mexico."

About Titan Development

Titan Development is a leading Southwest full-service development and real estate investment firm with proven returns, via diversified asset classes across varied geographic markets. Titan has completed more than $2.5 billion in project cost since the firm was formed in 1999. Titan Development has a wealth of real estate development experience in many asset classes including private equity fund investment and management, and has offices in Austin, TX, and Albuquerque, NM.

Titan Development recently closed its third fund, Titan Development Real Estate Fund III (TDREF III) at $122 million in May 2022, continuing its successful strategy of focusing on multifamily and industrial investing in secondary and tertiary markets that continues Titan's previous strategy of its TDREF II that closed at $95 million in November of 2020. Titan's inaugural fund, TDREF I raised $112 million and invested in a variety of real estate asset classes.

To learn more, please visit www.titan-development.com.

About NAIOP

NAIOP New Mexico is a chapter of NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, and it comprises over 200 members serving the state of New Mexico. NAIOP is the leading organization for developers, owners, and related professionals in office, industrial, and mixed-use real estate, with 18,000 members in North America. NAIOP advances responsible commercial real estate development and advocates for effective public policy.

For more information, visit https://www.naiopnm.org/.

