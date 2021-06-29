Titan Development's Élan Corpus Christi becomes newest community to join SilverPoint Senior Living

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverPoint Senior Living proudly announced a new partnership with Titan Development as they assume operations of Élan Corpus Christi, a 113-unit luxury senior living community located in Corpus Christi, Texas. This collaboration will bring a proven management team to oversee daily operations of Élan Corpus Christi to cultivate a culture where the residents and staff enjoy a positive and purposeful experience.

"As owners, our focus is choosing an operator who we trust to create the best possible resident experience," said Matt Lammers, Director of Development for Titan Development. "When we selected Silver Point for our Corpus Christi project, it was because of their extensive experience and industry-recognized ability. We look forward to seeing all the positive changes they have planned for this community."

"Élan Corpus Christi is an absolutely beautiful community that reflects the amazing coastline setting of Corpus Christi," said Shawn Corzine, Chief Executive Officer at SilverPoint Senior Living. "We are proud to be working with such an exceptional team at Titan Development to lead this great community into the future. Élan will be a wonderful place for many seniors in Corpus Christi to call home."

The addition of Élan Corpus Christi contributes to a growing SilverPoint family of communities. Élan Corpus Christi is located at 5441 Lipes Blvd in Corpus Christi, Texas and is currently welcoming new residents.

About SilverPoint Senior Living

SilverPoint Senior Living is a Texas senior living management company that specializes in operating independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. Their management services include portfolio management; development and acquisition; accounting and financial; marketing and sales; and IT and digital transformation. SilverPoint is strongly committed to its five core values of family, purpose, fun, integrity, and dignity, and is known for its signature Engaged Life program in which residents enjoy a person-centered care approach designed to make their lifestyle more similar to home. It is also a certified 2021 Great Place to Work®. For more information about SilverPoint Senior Living, please visit www.silverpointsl.com or call 830-730-4472.

About Titan Development

Titan Development is a full-service development company, providing all necessary services to transform raw land into an operational facility. Formed in 1999, Titan Development has a wealth of experience in both land and vertical development. Titan maintains offices in New Mexico and Texas in order to foster the relationships that create success for our clients and investors. Titan delivers projects with the highest quality work and customer service, within budget and on time and tailors the structure of each development to meet client objectives.

Most recently, Titan Development has launched its second private equity real estate fund that highlights its equity fund management and strategic investment services, as well as macroeconomic and market analysis capability. Titan Development Real Estate Fund II was established to raise and invest equity in Titan Development's existing pipeline as well as other investment opportunities.

Learn more at www.titan-development.com. For additional information about Titan Development please contact Ian Robertson at (505) 998-0163

