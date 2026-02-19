Titan Flood Appoints Chris Black as Chief Operating Officer

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Flood, a leading private flood insurance company, today announced the appointment of Chris Black as Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Black will lead Titan Flood's distribution and operations, with a focus on scaling partnerships, operational excellence, and continued innovation in the private flood insurance market.

Chris Black, COO of Titan Flood

Black brings nearly two decades of experience across insurance distribution, underwriting technology, and operational leadership. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer and partner at Ask Fetch where he helped scale the dual-sided underwriting and sales platform connecting independent agents with carrier capacity. Prior to that, Black founded and grew multiple insurance and technology enabled businesses, working closely with independent agencies, MGAs, and carriers nationwide.

"Private flood insurance is one of the most important growth opportunities in our industry," said Black. "Titan Flood is redefining how flood insurance is delivered - combining strong underwriting, modern technology, and a deep respect for the independent agent. I'm incredibly excited to join this team and help accelerate our next phase of growth."

Titan Flood has emerged as a trusted partner to agents nationwide, offering private flood solutions backed by Nationwide Insurance Company and global reinsurers. The company's robust coverage options, including limits up to nearly $2 million, replacement cost, basement contents and additional living expenses, are a welcome alternative to the NFIP. As COO, Black will oversee distribution strategy, carrier and agent partnerships and internal scaling initiatives designed to support Titan Flood's expanding distribution network.

"Chris brings a rare combination of strategic vision and hands-on execution," said Stephanie Lee, Founder and CEO of Titan Flood. "His experience working at the intersection of agents, underwriting, and technology makes him an ideal leader as Titan Flood continues to scale."

Black will be based in Florida and begins his role immediately.

About Titan Flood

Titan Flood is on a mission to close America's flood protection gap. With 96% of U.S. households uninsured against flooding and average claims exceeding $90,000, the need has never been greater. Titan's AI enabled platform delivers lightning fast risk assessment, allowing agents, carriers, and MGAs to quote and bind coverage in seconds. Backed by Nationwide Insurance Company and A rated global reinsurers, Titan works with partners nationwide to deliver broader, more competitively priced protection for homeowners. Learn more at www.titanflood.com.

