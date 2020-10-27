Titan Florida Earns Cement Industries' First TRUE Platinum Zero Waste Certification

MEDLEY, Fla., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Florida's plant in Medley (known as "Pennsuco,") is the first cement plant in the world to earn the highest level of certification possible under the TRUE (Total Resource Use and Efficiency) rating system for zero waste. Administered by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), TRUE helps facilities around the world define, pursue and achieve zero waste goals while becoming more resource efficient.

"Titan Florida recognizes that by pursuing zero waste they are helping build a sustainable future for all," said Mahesh Ramanujam, President and CEO, U.S. Green Building Council and GBCI. "Waste impacts all facets of a business. Changing the way we use resources delivers public health benefits, reduces our environmental impact and advances a greener economy."

Facilities achieve TRUE certification by meeting program requirements and accruing credits on a scorecard. Each site is then audited and must submit annual diversion data that demonstrates continuous compliance to achieve certification at four possible levels: Certified, Silver, Gold or Platinum.

To achieve the most rigorous level of certification, TRUE Platinum certification, the Pennsuco Complex accrued additional credits for beginning programs like: repurposing used office supplies and materials, grass recycling/mulching, composting, and Xeriscaping, the process of landscaping that reduces or eliminates the need for supplemental water from irrigation, among other major initiatives.

For example, as part of the credit for waste reporting, the Pennsuco Complex became an active participant in the U.S. EPA Waste Wise Program, where diversion data is submitted to the EPA annually and goals are set for the following year. For its purchasing credit, Pennsuco adopted an Environmentally Preferred Purchasing guideline that is authorized by employees and management and applied to suppliers of the cement campus. All told, the Pennsuco Complex diverted approximately 97% of its waste from the landfill and incineration last year.

"It's not just about receiving an award; being zero waste is about considering how we can minimize our impacts so future generations have the opportunity to live in a sustainable environment," says Allyson Tombesi, Environmental Engineer at Titan Florida, who led the zero waste recertification. "The program was created with a goal to encourage our employees to lead a zero waste lifestyle at both the plant and at home. Through program participation, we hope to inspire our employees, and our industry to take action that benefits the future of our planet."

"Clearly, Titan has a corporate commitment to zero waste," says William Kissel, Director of Environment & Land, Titan Florida. "Earlier this year, Titan's sister plant in the U.S., Roanoke

Cement Company, earned similar certification as Pennsuco, becoming the world's second cement plant to earn TRUE Gold Zero Waste certification. Now, Pennsuco sets the bar higher by achieving TRUE Platinum certification. Titan America continues to be recognized as an industry leader in sustainability and environmental stewardship."

About Titan Florida

Titan Florida is a subsidiary of Titan America, LLC (http://www.titanamerica.com) a leading heavy building materials producer in the eastern United States. Titan America is headquartered in Norfolk, VA and its products include cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete and fly ash beneficiation. Its parent company, Titan Cement International S.A. (www.titan-cement.com) headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, is a participant of the UN Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, based on companies' commitments to implement universal sustainability principals and to support the UN goals.

About Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI)

GBCI is the premier organization independently recognizing excellence in green business industry performance and practice globally. Established in 2008, GBCI exclusively administers project certifications and professional credentials and certificates within the framework of the U.S. Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green building rating systems, as well as the Sustainable SITES Initiative (SITES), TRUE certification for zero waste, Parksmart, the PEER standard for power systems, the WELL building standard, EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies), Investor Confidence Project (ICP) for energy efficiency retrofits, RELi for resilient design and the GRESB benchmark, which is used by institutional investors to improve the sustainability performance of the global property sector. Through rigorous certification and credentialing standards, GBCI drives adoption of green business practices, which fosters global competitiveness and enhances environmental performance and human health benefits.

