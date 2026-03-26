Titan Global Returns 25% profits to Farm & Ranching Community

Titan Global Corporation Subsidiaries Commit 25% of Quarterly Net Profits Back to Enrolled Customers Through the DEF Loyalty Rebate Program

HOUSTON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veridyn Technologies and Veritech Extreme — wholly owned subsidiaries of Titan Global Corporation, a Houston-based authorized distribution partner of the world's largest crop nutrition and industrial urea manufacturer — today announced the launch of the Farm & Ranching in America Initiative and its flagship offering, the DEF Loyalty Rebate Program: a first-of-its-kind profit-sharing commitment that returns 25% of net margin directly to enrolled customers, distributed quarterly on verified delivered gallons.

Enroll Now: https://titanglobal.xyz/veritech | [email protected] | 888-342-3399

DEF Loyalty Rebate Program — Key Terms

25% of quarterly net margin returned to enrolled customers

Available to farmers, ranchers, independent truckers, and logistics fleets of all sizes

No upfront fees, no minimum purchase beyond a standard supply agreement

Full rebate accrual documentation provided each quarter

At Titan's target 2026 delivery volume of 10 million gallons, enrolled customers are projected to receive a combined rebate of $3-5 million in the program's first year.

"For too long, the people who grow the food, move the freight, and keep this country running have carried the weight of rising costs without sharing in the value they create," said Justin Allston, CEO of Titan Global Corporation. "The Farm & Ranching in America Initiative is our way of changing that. Through Veridyn Technologies and Veritech Extreme, Titan Global is returning profit to the farmers, ranchers, and independent operators who earn it." - Justin Allston, CEO Titan Global.

Against a backdrop of ongoing geopolitical instability and shifting global commodity supply chains — forces any serious operator can observe in current market conditions — Titan frames the program as a durable supply relationship built to return value regardless of what those conditions bring.

Media Contact:

Contact [email protected]

https://titanglobal.xyz

MOBILE: 832-255-9932

OFFICE: 888-342-3399

801 Travis Street, Suite 2101, Houston, TX 77002

ABOUT TITAN GLOBAL AND IT'S SUBSIDIARIES

Titan Global Corporation is a Houston-based autonomous infrastructure company operating under the tagline "Infrastructure as Intelligence" — meaning its distribution network autonomously collects and transmits real-time commodity consumption data at the point of delivery, giving producers and operators intelligence that has never previously existed at the field level. Through its subsidiaries VeriDyn Technologies and VeriTech eXtreme, Titan delivers intelligent commodity distribution solutions to agricultural, industrial, and logistics operators across the United States. Titan Global is an authorized distribution partner of the world's largest crop nutrition and industrial urea manufacturer.

SOURCE Titan Global Corporation