Titan Home Improvement Announces Coral Gables Headquarters, Appoints New Leadership to Guide Aggressive Expansion

TITAN HOME IMPROVEMENT ANNOUNCES CORAL GABLES HEADQUARTERS, APPOINTS NEW LEADERSHIP Tweet this

He will be joined in the C-Suite by incoming Chief Growth Officer Artemio Garza, whose experience includes leading marketing for high-growth private-equity backed companies such as Driven Brands and Burger King Corporation.

"The growth prospects in our industry are tremendous right now," said Gluck. "Titan is a leader in bringing technology and advanced analytics to a space where they haven't really been leveraged before. Our goals are ambitious, and we plan to ramp up fast with best-in-class talent. We are aiming to capitalize on the talent that the South Florida region is attracting right now, especially in tech and finance. Miami is the ideal launch pad to roll out our platform to home improvement companies across the US."

"I've seen firsthand the power and promise of Titan's kind of M&A strategy. Creating efficiencies across marketing, technology, logistics and more is transforming Titan into the industry consolidator of choice. There is a real opportunity here to scale quickly behind the prowess of our platform," Garza added.

Titan has already made noise in the home improvement space by building out a roster of acquisitions that include FHIA Remodeling, Statewide Remodeling, Mad City Windows & Baths and Paradise Home Improvement since Q1 2019. With its new headquarters just off historic Miracle Mile, Titan joins a slew of high-profile names like Goldman Sachs, Blackstone, Spotify and others who have chosen South Florida – and specifically Miami-Dade County – as their newest office.

About Titan Home Improvement

Based in Coral Gables, Fla., Titan Home Improvement is a portfolio of fully integrated tech-enabled direct-to-consumer home improvement companies encompassing four brands across 11 states as of Q2 2021. With services including replacement and remodel windows and doors, roofing, kitchen, bathrooms and more, Titan's brands are dynamic leaders in their respective spaces, achieving strong organic market expansion together under a proven greenfield strategy. For more information, please visit Titan Home Improvement's website at www.titanhomeimprovement.com.

Media Inquiries:

Iliana Garcia

[email protected]

SOURCE Titan Home Improvement

Related Links

http://www.titanhomeimprovement.com.

