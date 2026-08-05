Titan Hospitality Announces the Grand Opening of The Farmhouse Middletown

Farm-to-Fork Dining Arrives in Delaware's Fastest-Growing Community on Tuesday, August 11

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Hospitality is proud to announce the Grand Opening of The Farmhouse Middletown on Tuesday, August 11, at 11:00 a.m., introducing a fresh farm-to-fork dining destination in the heart of Middletown at Westown Town Center, 416 S. Ridge Avenue.

Designed to become the community's newest gathering place, The Farmhouse blends rustic charm with modern comfort, serving scratch-made favorites crafted with fresh, locally inspired ingredients. The menu features hand-tossed pizzas, premium steaks, fresh seafood, seasonal specialties, handcrafted cocktails, and a thoughtfully curated selection of beer and wine—all served in a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

The Farmhouse is also introducing its Sunday Harvest Brunch Buffet, launching Sunday, August 16, and offered every Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Guests can enjoy chef-crafted breakfast favorites, seasonal brunch specialties, carving stations, fresh pastries, desserts, and more, creating a new weekend tradition for families and friends throughout the Middletown community.

"Our vision for The Farmhouse was to create a restaurant that feels like it's always been part of the community," said James King, CEO of Titan Hospitality. "As Middletown continues to grow, we're excited to create a place where neighbors can gather over exceptional food, celebrate life's milestones, and make lasting memories. Whether it's dinner after work, Sunday brunch with family, or a special celebration, we hope The Farmhouse becomes a place people return to again and again."

Beyond everyday dining, The Farmhouse is designed to host life's special moments. Guests can reserve the restaurant's private dining room for business meetings, rehearsal dinners, showers, birthdays, and family celebrations, while The Backyard, the restaurant's inviting outdoor dining space, provides the perfect setting for al fresco dining, happy hours, and seasonal gatherings.

The Farmhouse Middletown officially opens Tuesday, August 11, at 11:00 a.m. Menus, private event inquiries, and additional information are available at www.farmhousemiddletown.com.

About Titan Hospitality Group:

Titan Hospitality is a leading Mid-Atlantic restaurant group based in Maryland, operating distinctive concepts across DC, Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware, including The Blackwall Barn & Lodge, Blackwall Hitch, Smashing Grapes, The Lodge, and The Farmhouse. Visit www.titanhospitality.com.

Media Contact:

Scott Selman

CYM Media for Titan Hospitality Group

301-550-1650

[email protected]

SOURCE Titan Hospitality Group