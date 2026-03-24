Titan Hospitality Announces the Grand Opening of The Barn & Lodge at The Rotunda

A Historic Space Reimagined for Dining, Gathering, and Community

BALTIMORE, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Hospitality is proud to announce the Grand Opening of The Barn & Lodge at The Rotunda on Tuesday, March 24th, bringing a new dining and social destination to one of Baltimore's most iconic properties.

Located within The Rotunda in Hampden, The Barn & Lodge is housed inside the historic Power House, a structure that once fueled the original Maryland Casualty Company campus built in 1921. Today, the space has been thoughtfully reimagined—preserving its industrial character while introducing a warm, elevated farmhouse-inspired experience.

The design pays homage to the building's history, featuring original exposed brick, raw iron trusswork, and restored architectural elements that remain at the heart of the guest experience. These details are layered with natural wood, refined finishes, and modern touches to create a space that feels both authentic and inviting.

The menu showcases locally sourced ingredients, comfort classics, and seasonal offerings, complemented by a robust beverage program of curated wines, spirits, and handcrafted cocktails.

At the center of the experience is The Barn, the restaurant's signature private event space, designed to host memorable gatherings for up to 100 seated guests. Ideal for weddings, corporate events, and celebrations, The Barn blends rustic charm with polished elegance in a setting that feels both intimate and grand.

"This project is incredibly meaningful to us," said James King, CEO of Titan Hospitality. "The Rotunda has such a rich history, and being able to bring new life into the Power House while preserving its character was central to our vision. We wanted to create a space that honors where it came from while giving the community something new to gather around."

The Barn & Lodge at The Rotunda opens today, Tuesday, March 24th, welcoming guests for lunch, dinner, private events, and social gatherings. For more information, visit www.barnandlodge.com/rotunda.

About Titan Hospitality Group:

Titan Hospitality is a Mid-Atlantic restaurant group headquartered in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, with locations across Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware. Its portfolio includes The Blackwall Barn & Lodge, Blackwall Hitch, Smashing Grapes, The Lodge, and The Farmhouse. Learn more at www.titanhospitality.com.

Media Contact:

Scott Selman

CYM Media for Titan Hospitality Group

301-550-1650

[email protected]

SOURCE Titan Hospitality Group