Titan Hospitality Announces Grand Opening of The Blackwall Barn & Lodge in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Hospitality Group proudly announces the Grand Opening of The Blackwall Barn & Lodge Wilmington, the newest addition to the rapidly growing Avenue North development on Concord Pike. Serving as the anchor of Avenue North's first retail phase, the restaurant marks a major milestone for the nearly 80-acre mixed-use redevelopment built on the former AstraZeneca campus.

The Blackwall Barn & Lodge brings Titan Hospitality's acclaimed farm-to-table dining experience to North Wilmington. As the third Barn & Lodge location for the company—and the first in Delaware—this new venue blends rustic elegance with modern comfort, offering a warm, community-focused gathering place for residents, professionals, and visitors.

The menu showcases seasonal, locally inspired dishes, reflecting Titan Hospitality's commitment to working with farmers, watermen, and regional purveyors. From Chesapeake and Mid-Atlantic flavors to elevated comfort classics, the culinary program is designed to be a welcomed addition to Wilmington's growing dining scene.

In addition to its restaurant and bar, Blackwall Barn & Lodge Wilmington debuts as the area's new premier destination for private dining and special events. The venue features three private dining rooms and a Rustic Barn event space that accommodates up to 150 guests, making it ideal for corporate gatherings, weddings, holiday parties, and milestone celebrations. With flexible layouts and a full-service events team, the Lodge offers unmatched options for personalized, memorable experiences.

"Bringing The Blackwall Barn & Lodge to Wilmington is an exciting moment for our company," said James King, Founder & CEO of Titan Hospitality Group. "This concept is built on craftsmanship, thoughtful design, and a true respect for local ingredients. Our team of chefs, artisans, and hospitality professionals has created a warm, welcoming space that we hope will become a favorite for families, businesses, and the entire North Wilmington community."

Located just off Concord Pike, the restaurant sits in the heart of Avenue North, which continues to evolve into one of Delaware's most anticipated live-work-play environments. With its unique blend of elevated farm-inspired cuisine, exceptional service, and versatile event spaces, The Blackwall Barn & Lodge Wilmington is poised to become a standout destination for the region.

About Titan Hospitality Group:

Titan Hospitality Group is the premier restaurant group in the mid-Atlantic. Headquartered in Anne Arundel County, Maryland- Titan Hospitality Group owns, operates, and is affiliated with restaurants in DC, Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware. Its portfolio includes five restaurant concepts, including The Blackwall Barn & Lodge, Blackwall Hitch, Smashing Grapes, The Lodge, and The Farmhouse. For more information, visit www.titanhospitality.com.

SOURCE Titan Hospitality Group