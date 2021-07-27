Titan HST Emergency Mass Communication Platform Adds Two Members to Its Board of Advisors and One to the Board of Directors

"At Titan HST, we constantly strive to be more innovative and push the envelope, so we can continuously raise the bar and help more people in ever more complex emergencies they face—from natural disasters to violence," said Mr. Merjanian. "The expansion of our team allows us to bring industry-leading insight and experience relating to search and rescue, hardware manufacturing, and enhanced strategic vision in our educational and government sectors. We are thrilled to be working with such experienced and knowledgeable individuals."

Dougherty serves as the chief brand officer and joins the board of directors whose members include Brigadier General Francis Quinlan, COO/CRO Ed Merjanian, and private equities manager Michael Beaudoin.

Dougherty co-founded mophie, the No. 1 selling battery case manufacturer for mobile devices in North America. Under her guidance and strategic vision, the company grew from three employees in a Michigan barn to a $250 million business with more than 300 employees in five facilities in California, Michigan, China, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam. Prior to mophie, Dougherty led purchasing and product development for several notable tech-based companies, including Directed Electronics, where she led the outsourcing of the entire audio line to Asia, Orion, ADST, and Stryker Medical.

Cassano and Long join the board of advisors including Charles Marino, chief executive officer of Sentinel Security Solutions.

Cassano served as the 32nd Fire Commissioner in the 151-year history of the New York Fire Department. He spent more than 44 years in the FDNY. He played a chief role in rebuilding the department in the wake of Sept. 11. Commissioner Cassano served as the FDNY's chief of department—the highest-ranking uniformed officer—from 2006 to 2010 and oversaw many of the agency's most important bureaus, including Fire and EMS Operations, Training, Safety, and Fire Prevention and Communications.

"After decades of working in public safety in the largest city in the U.S., I have witnessed firsthand the life-changing difference more reliable and redundant communication can serve—for first responders and for those we are trying to help," Cassano said. "I am proud to be on Titan HST Board of Advisors and support their mission to help others in some of their greatest times of need."

In his role as California's Secretary of Education, Dr. Long helped shape California Education policies and served as an advisor to the governor on education issues. He has more than 40 years of experience in the field, ranging from 21 years of classroom teaching to the superintendency. Prior to his appointment by Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dr. Long was the Riverside County superintendent of Schools. He continues to be deeply involved with policy, programs, and course development in education throughout the U.S.

Titan HST is a leading provider of multi-patented, next-gen emergency response systems. Its two-way mass communication platform has been used by NFL security teams to ensure safety and security of its staff, facilities and vendors during tentpole events. Titan HST allows the NFL to quickly and efficiently navigate adverse weather, medical emergencies, and security-related incidents during games and other major events as well as day-to-day operations by connecting the NFL's security team with key individuals including staff, vendors, guests and more via mobile app, text message, email, web and auto-call.

The high-tech system also earned an assist helping Salt Lake City NBA team the Utah Jazz reap the benefits of a home-court advantage and bring in more fans. The Utah Jazz mitigated the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic at Vivint Smart Home Arena thanks to the mobile phone technology.

Titan HST's reliable emergency communication system is specifically designed to maintain operationality during high-density events, even during natural disasters. It achieves this through patented network optimization and simultaneous and automatic off-network ad hoc mesh network capability on commercially available devices such as iPhones and Android devices.

About Titan Health & Security Technologies, Inc.

Titan HST is a California-based tech company providing a patented comprehensive emergency-alert and mass-notifications system for businesses, governments and schools. The mobile app allows users and emergency personnel to communicate emergency information instantly—including GPS coordinates, text, audio, pictures and videos—increasing information dissemination and reducing emergency response time. Using multilingual real-time translation, augmented reality, and crowd-sourced data, Titan HST's mobile two-way communication platform serves the needs of workplaces, campuses and governments around the globe. For more information, please visit www.titanhst.com.

SOURCE Titan HST

Related Links

http://www.titanhst.com

