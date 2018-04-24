Titan HST, Inc. Enters $300M Service & Partnership Contract To Provide Emergency Communication System for Titan Global, LLC, a Leading Full-Service Security Company

The properties and events secured by Titan Global include many of New York's most iconic landmark properties, highest profile attractions, and some of the most popular professional sports teams that play in New York. Titan Global also provides VIP dignitary protection for some of Hollywood's biggest celebrities and all of the 2016-2017 U.S. presidential candidates visiting New York and the Hamptons.

Titan Global will also deploy the Titan HST system in its active shooter training drills to train clients on how to best recognize and notify the proper security staff of potential workplace violence, terrorist threats, and associated risks across many industries, including but not limited to, government, private sector, and educational organizations.

"In my 22 years as a law enforcement professional, I have never encountered a more robust solution that is optimized to deliver a high volume of notifications without delay and support multi-lingual, real-time translations for a diverse population," said John Venturo, CEO of Titan Global. "Titan HST will increase information dissemination and reduce emergency response time for our clients, resulting in the mitigation of loss of life and damage to property. We are excited to partner with Titan HST and adopt the most comprehensive emergency response solution, which will allow us to better serve our clients in all aspects of disaster preparedness, emergency management, and security operations – and ultimately, keep all of our clients and their people safe."

Titan HST includes the following technological advantages over competing systems, which maximize uptime during emergencies when networks are most impacted and reduce emergency response time:

Anyone with a smartphone or computer can access the Titan HST mobile app or web platform.

can access the Titan HST mobile app or web platform. Multi-lingual, real-time translation allows users to speak to first responders or system administrators to tell them the specifics of their emergency and get help immediately. Titan HST currently supports English, Spanish, French, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, and Arabic. Titan HST also meets accessibility requirements for users that are deaf, blind, or visually impaired.

allows users to speak to first responders or system administrators to tell them the specifics of their emergency and get help immediately. Titan HST currently supports English, Spanish, French, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, and Arabic. Titan HST also Augmented reality enables emergency responders to scan buildings or underground areas to find those in need, even in no-visibility conditions such as at night, during fires, or when trapped in a subway or flooded building.

enables emergency responders to scan buildings or underground areas to find those in need, even in no-visibility conditions such as at night, during fires, or when trapped in a subway or flooded building. Redundant connectivity with cellular, Wi-Fi, and LAN coupled with redundant broadcast notification methods (app push notification, text messages, e-mail, web notification, robo-calls, and voice-recorded calls) ensures that high volume messages get through via multiple channels.

with cellular, Wi-Fi, and LAN coupled with redundant broadcast notification methods (app push notification, text messages, e-mail, web notification, robo-calls, and voice-recorded calls) ensures that high volume messages get through via multiple channels. Enhanced geo-redundant infrastructure is designed to maximize the likelihood of emergency notifications going through even when there is a local emergency such as an earthquake or power outage. Titan HST's secure server infrastructure is multi-region available with 99.99 percent minimum uptime, maximizing the system's availability during the worst emergencies.

is designed to maximize the likelihood of emergency notifications going through even when there is a local emergency such as an earthquake or power outage. Titan HST's secure server infrastructure is multi-region available with 99.99 percent minimum uptime, maximizing the system's availability during the worst emergencies. Crowdsourced data provides administrators and emergency personnel with information regarding emergency SOS alerts and community safety check-in status. Users can also provide updated information in real time during an emergency by commenting on broadcast message sent by administrators.

provides administrators and emergency personnel with information regarding emergency SOS alerts and community safety check-in status. Users can also provide updated information in real time during an emergency by commenting on broadcast message sent by administrators. Secure infrastructure and user data with end-to-end encryption ensure security efficacy by incorporating dozens of industry best practices and proprietary security measures independently reviewed by external third parties.

"Titan Global has a proven track record of helping marquee organizations and high-profile events operate securely and safely," said Vic Merjanian, CEO of Titan HST. "We are confident that our technology can support the rigorous daily demands of the most elite military and law enforcement professionals in the security industry, and we are thrilled to partner together to create a more seamless and secure setting for millions of users to help them safely go about their lives regardless of the situation they may find themselves."

