Titan HST receives the Best Technology Innovation in Software award at the 2019 High Tech Awards hosted by OCTANe

Titan HST offers a customizable 2-way emergency mass communication system that offers super charged, multi-patented features, including Augmented Reality which allows users to "see" in no-visibility situations, including through fires and building walls; Mesh Networking which creates an ad-hoc network even in disaster situations where cell towers are down or overloaded; and Real-Time Translation which bridges language barriers instantly.

"OCTANe hosts the High Tech Awards to convene the entire Orange County ecosystem and celebrate innovation and success," said OCTANe CEO Bill Carpou. "We are thrilled to honor some of the best tech and medtech companies in OC as we continue to build a center of innovation here."

Other winners on the evening included Edwards Lifesciences, as the Outstanding Large Technology Company; AWN Smart Shelf, with the Outstanding Small Technology Company; OPKIX, with the Best Technology Innovation in a Consumer Product; Jeff Margolis with Welltok as the Best Large Technology Company CEO; Bonti, with the Deal of the Year award; Sonendo with the Outstanding Innovation in Medical Technology & Lifesciences; Ike Kavas of Ephesoft as Best Small Technology Company CEO; and Syntiant as the Outstanding Emerging Technology Company.

Additionally, FivePoint Chairman & CEO Emile Haddad was presented the OCTANe Leadership Award, Andrei Shkel, professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, received the UCI Samueli School of Engineering 2019 Innovator of the Year award and the Venture Partners of the Year were Miramar Digital Ventures and Visionary Venture Partners.

About Titan Health & Security Technologies, Inc.

Titan HST is a California-based tech company providing a multi-patented comprehensive web and mobile based emergency alert and mass notifications system for businesses, governments and schools. Titan HST allows users and emergency personnel to communicate emergency information instantly – including GPS coordinates, text, audio, pictures and videos – increasing information dissemination and reducing emergency response time. Using multi-lingual real-time translation, mesh networking, augmented reality and crowd sourced data, Titan HST's two-way communication platform serves the needs of workplaces, campuses and governments around the globe. For more information, please visit www.titanhst.com .

About OCTANe

OCTANe is the convening organization of the Southern California technology and medical technology business ecosystem by connecting people, resources and capital. They will create 55,000 high paying technology jobs in Southern California by 2030 through their accelerator LaunchPad SBDC as well as their platform Growth Services. In addition, OCTANe hosts dozens of programs throughout the year and has direct access to capital.

