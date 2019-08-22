Titan HST Selected as Preferred Vendor by Petra Risk Solutions

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan HST has been selected as the preferred vendor for Petra Risk Solutions to assist hotels with compliance in order to properly meet new and upcoming state regulations in the hospitality industry.

Many cities throughout the United States, as well as many in California, now require hotels to provide panic or alert devices to their housekeeping staff in order to provide an additional layer of protection. "We have explored all potential vendors who provide this service and have identified Titan HST as the leading supplier of next generation emergency response systems," said Todd Seiders, Director of Loss Control for Petra Risk Solutions.

"We are extremely honored that Petra Risk Solutions, America's largest independent insurance brokerage devoted exclusively to the hospitality marketplace, has selected Titan as their preferred vendor. We look forward to working proactively with the Petra team in order to outfit their hospitality partners with wearable panic alert devices to ensure their staff is always protected," said Titan HST Founder & CEO Vic Merjanian, ESQ.

This partnership will allow the hospitality industry to mitigate liability, send announcements and manage security-related incidents at their sites instantly. Titan HST offers innovative Dual-Channel Mesh Networking Gateways, which allows communication even in the event of a catastrophe where cell networks and Wi-Fi are down, or networks are overloaded; Micro-Location Beacons, which provide users vital location, room and floor information when requests and emergencies happen; SOS Emergency Alert Cards for instant requests for help, sharing exact location immediately, conveniently and discretely; and SOS Emergency Alert Buttons, which are a mini-version of the Titan HST SOS Alert Card, functioning the same, at a fraction of the size.

Titan HST is a customizable, multilingual, multi-patented, secure and reliable emergency two-way communications platform. To explore Titan's functionalities or for a free demo, contact us today at www.titanhst.com.

We are the future of safety.

About Titan Health & Security Technologies, Inc.

Titan HST is a California-based tech company providing a multi-patented comprehensive web and mobile based emergency alert and mass notifications system for businesses, governments and schools. Titan HST allows users and emergency personnel to communicate emergency information instantly – including GPS coordinates, text, audio, pictures and videos – increasing information dissemination and reducing emergency response time. Using multilingual real-time translation, mesh networking, augmented reality and crowd sourced data, Titan HST's two-way communication platform serves the needs of workplaces, campuses and governments around the globe. For more information, please visit www.titanhst.com.

About Petra Risk Solutions

Petra Risk Solutions is the nation's only insurance provider dedicated exclusively to the world of hospitality. We provide a broad range of customizable insurance programs that take into account size, scale, and future growth plans for your organization. Our expert team of senior risk managers and loss control managers offer on-site training, dedicated claims assistance, and industry-leading support for you hospitality-specific exposures. This full service approach to risk management and insurance allows our clients the freedom to return to the business of running their hotels. Visit us at petrarisksolutions.com.

SOURCE Titan HST

Related Links

https://www.titanhst.com/

