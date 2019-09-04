Titan HST Welcomes John Venturo to their Board of Advisors

"We are extremely fortunate to welcome John to our Board of Advisors," said Titan HST founder and CEO Vic Merjanian, ESQ. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the security field that will be invaluable to us as we continue to develop and expand our product offerings."

Venturo is a retired Suffolk County Police Officer & Search and Rescue Pilot, with a combined 24 years of law enforcement experience. He is also a former member of the United States Naval Reserve and New York State Guard. "I look forward joining Titan HST's Board of Advisors as I believe my public and private sector experience, as well as my relationships with state and county municipalities regarding emergency management, counter-terrorism, and disaster preparedness intelligence will add a new layer of expertise to the company," said John Venturo, owner and CEO of Titan Global, LLC.

Venturo is currently enrolled in Penn State World Campus, where he is pursuing a Master of Professional Studies in Homeland Security & Counter-terrorism.

About Titan Health & Security Technologies, Inc.

Titan HST is a California-based tech company providing a multi-patented comprehensive web and mobile based emergency alert and mass notifications system for businesses, governments and schools. Titan HST allows users and emergency personnel to communicate emergency information instantly – including GPS coordinates, text, audio, pictures and videos – increasing information dissemination and reducing emergency response time. Using multi-lingual real-time translation, mesh networking, augmented reality and crowd sourced data, Titan HST's two-way communication platform serves the needs of workplaces, campuses and governments around the globe. For more information, please visit www.titanhst.com.

SOURCE Titan HST

Related Links

https://www.titanhst.com/

