Titan HST's Director of Emergency Management Graduates from FEMA's National Emergency Management Executive Academy

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Todd T. De Voe, Director, Emergency Management at Titan HST, has graduated from FEMA's National Emergency Management Executive Academy (NEMEA). The Executive Academy instills emergency management leaders with a deeper understanding of contemporary and emerging emergency management issues, debates, and public policy. It provides insights, theories, tools and resources that enable decision-makers to think and act more strategically and to build capacity to protect against, prepare for, respond to, recover from, and mitigate all types of disasters.

"Todd is better equipped with the knowledge and skills than ever before to understand the unique and time-sensitive struggles people, organizations and governments face during catastrophic emergencies," said Vic Merjanian, ESQ., Founder and CEO of Titan HST. "He's able to put that knowledge to use both in process and development to help Titan HST better assist people during the most extreme circumstances."

FEMA's National Emergency Management Executive Academy is for senior executives at the pinnacle of their careers, and the final phase of FEMA's Emergency Management Professional Program (EMPP). "The Executive Academy has provided me with a stronger network of emergency management leaders that I can call upon when I have questions and unfamiliar issues come up," said De Voe. "Having the opportunity to complete the NEMEA course of study allows me to use my network for the advantage of all Titan HST clients."

In order to graduate, De Voe had to complete four resident courses in the Executive Academy including Examining Emergency Management Policy and Doctrine, Leading Complex Systems, Interpreting the Contemporary Emergency Management Environment and Creating the Emergency Management Stakeholder Community. De Voe was also required to complete a collaborative capstone project.

About Titan Health & Security Technologies, Inc.

Titan HST is a California-based tech company providing a multi-patented comprehensive web and mobile based emergency alert and mass notifications system for businesses, governments and schools. Titan HST allows users and emergency personnel to communicate emergency information instantly – including GPS coordinates, text, audio, pictures and videos – increasing information dissemination and reducing emergency response time. Using multi-lingual real-time translation, mesh networking, augmented reality and crowd sourced data, Titan HST's two-way communication platform serves the needs of workplaces, campuses and governments around the globe. For more information, please visit www.titanhst.com .

SOURCE Titan HST

Related Links

https://www.titanhst.com

