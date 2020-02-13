Titan HST's Todd De Voe Receives Certified Emergency Manager (CEM®) Credential

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Todd De Voe, MPA, has been approved by the Certification Commission to receive the Certified Emergency Manager (CEM®) credential. The CEM® designation is the highest honor of professional achievement available from the International Association of Emergency Managers (IAEM).

De Voe is the Director of Emergency Management for Titan Health & Security Technologies, Inc. Titan HST is an easy to use 2-way emergency alert system that saves lives using the latest in technology and offers many features including mesh networking, instant lockdowns, the ability to broadcast messaging and updates, SOS emergency alert buttons and more.

The IAEM has a membership of more than 6,000 emergency managers representing professionals whose goals are saving lives and protecting property and the environment during emergencies and disasters. The new class of CEM®'s join the 2,920 other emergency managers who were approved for the designation since January 1993 bringing the total number of Certified Emergency Managers to 2,941.

IAEM administers the credential program to respected professionals in the field. The Certification Commission approves applicants who successfully complete an extensive credentials package, a management essay and a written examination. The credentials requirements include experience, references, education, training, and contributions to the profession. The management essay requires respondents to submit a response to a scenario they might face while fulfilling emergency management responsibilities.

The emergency management certification program was developed over the last several years by IAEM with funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and guidance from an advisory board which included professionals from a variety of disciplines and representatives of key groups with a stake in emergency management.

About Titan Health & Security Technologies, Inc.

Titan HST is a California-based tech company providing a multi-patented comprehensive web and mobile based emergency alert and mass notifications system for businesses, governments and schools. Titan HST allows users and emergency personnel to communicate emergency information instantly – including GPS coordinates, text, audio, pictures and videos – increasing information dissemination and reducing emergency response time. Using multi-lingual real-time translation, mesh networking, augmented reality and crowd sourced data, Titan HST's two-way communication platform serves the needs of workplaces, campuses and governments around the globe. For more information, please visit www.titanhst.com .

